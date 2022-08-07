But if their national party doesn’t sanction New Hampshire as the first primary, how will this spell work exactly? Will state Democrats hold a primary outside the approved “window”? Will its rogue delegates be counted at a national convention?
How might potential 2024 presidential candidates react if, as seems likely, the Democratic National Committee abandons the Granite State tradition as soon as the mid-term elections are over?
Might, say, a Pete Buttigieg risk party wrath by participating here in an “outlaw” primary? Would an early win here be worth such a gamble? We suspect it would.
But it would be much better if the supposed party of the little people just left little New Hampshire remain as first in the nation, where it welcomes all candidates, actually listens to what they have to say, and then turns out in substantial numbers to vote.
It has dawned on Democratic Party bosses that the “best way to move forward” on the matter of killing New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary is to delay the execution until after this fall’s mid-term elections.
A $500 check drawn on the account of the Gunstock Area Commission was made out to the “Friends of Chris Sununu” in 2020. Gov. Sununu’s campaign manager says there is nothing to see here. Such a contribution is not prohibited, he says.
All military veterans are owed our thanks for their service. Whether they deployed overseas or stateside or served through the Reserve or the National Guard, they were and are part of the fabric of our national defense.
The fracas over the Gunstock Ski Area and Resort, which is owned by Belknap County, may have at least one positive benefit. County residents may start paying closer attention to whom they vote for, if they vote at all.
A memorial service for Dick Hamilton was, fittingly, scheduled for Friday morning in Franconia Notch, in which the Old Man of the Mountain presided for centuries from his lofty perch up on Cannon Mountain. But the question is, was the service to be held in Profile Plaza or Profiler Plaza?