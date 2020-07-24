It’s clear that more than a few Exeter residents, as well as other lovers of history, don’t like a plan that would remove the celebrated Ioka Theatre sign from the side of the building. Indeed, the town Historic District Commission has voted, 3 to 2, to prohibit the new owners from so doing.
But the building has sat vacant for more than a decade and preserving one sign is going to be one very expensive proposition if the building ends up falling down around it.The new owners plan a mix of retail shops and residential condos in the building they purchased this year.
That seems a suitable and good use for a property that no one else has been willing to buy. The theater sign, however, would block views of second-floor condo dwellers as well as cost thousands of dollars to restore.
It’s all well and good to sign a petition to save a bit of history, but are all those who want the sign saved willing to (a) buy the building and (b) restore it? Citizens in Belmont, for instance, have helped save an entire historic structure. Just this week, the Gale School was successfully moved to a new location.
Are Ioka sign fans willing to do likewise? If so, they and the Historic Commission need to step up and put their money where their names are. If not, the commission should let the owners move forward.