It’s clear that more than a few Exeter residents, as well as other lovers of history, don’t like a plan that would remove the celebrated Ioka Theatre sign from the side of the building. Indeed, the town Historic District Commission has voted, 3 to 2, to prohibit the new owners from so doing.

But the building has sat vacant for more than a decade and preserving one sign is going to be one very expensive proposition if the building ends up falling down around it.The new owners plan a mix of retail shops and residential condos in the building they purchased this year.

That seems a suitable and good use for a property that no one else has been willing to buy. The theater sign, however, would block views of second-floor condo dwellers as well as cost thousands of dollars to restore.

It’s all well and good to sign a petition to save a bit of history, but are all those who want the sign saved willing to (a) buy the building and (b) restore it? Citizens in Belmont, for instance, have helped save an entire historic structure. Just this week, the Gale School was successfully moved to a new location.

Are Ioka sign fans willing to do likewise? If so, they and the Historic Commission need to step up and put their money where their names are. If not, the commission should let the owners move forward.

Sunday, July 19, 2020
Friday, July 17, 2020
Editorials

Investment return: Survey finds NH bang for its bucks

We take most surveys with a grain of salt. The firm WalletHub seems to churn them out by the bushel. A recent one didn’t include New Hampshire, for instance, as among the most “independent” of states. We ranked 16th, although the survey acknowledged our lowest-in-the-nation poverty rate.

Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Sunday, July 12, 2020
Editorials

Wokefulness: A colony by any other name

Civics education being what it is these days, we are not at all sure if many public school students know that New Hampshire was one of America’s original 13 colonies. No matter. The way things are progressing, the very term “colony” may soon be expunged from whatever history books remain extant.

Friday, July 10, 2020
Sunday, July 05, 2020
Editorials

Masks for freedom: Our responsibility

  • Updated

This weekend we celebrate Independence Day. In 1776 the American colonies threw off the yoke of the British Empire. It took six more years of war following that Declaration of Independence to fully secure our freedom. In signing the Declaration of Independence the Founding Fathers ingrained …

Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Sunday, June 28, 2020
Editorials

Once a gold standard: Sad news from Crotched Mountain

The recent news of the closing of the Crotched Mountain school and residence quarters in Greenfield was disconcerting. In today’s parlance, the Crotched Mountain name would be considered a good “brand.” Years ago, though, it was the “gold standard” for the care and well-being of children and…

Friday, June 26, 2020