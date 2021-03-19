If there is strength in numbers, the dozen former trustees who signed a letter objecting to the merger of New Hampshire’s two higher education systems is hardly impressive. Given the hundreds if not thousands of former university system and community college system trustees who have served through the years, we would expect a longer list of objectors.
Not that the signers’ concerns have no merit. People such as Andy Lietz, Cotton Cleveland, and Stella Scamman, to name a few, have given great service and thoughtful leadership during their tenures.
They contend that the merger of the two public systems is being rushed by Gov. Chris Sununu’s tactic of including it in the overall state spending bill now before the Legislature. Such a plan, they protest, should be delayed so that it can be effectively studied and dissected.
Yet the current community and university system boards don’t seem to object to the process. Trustees applauded the governor’s announcement a few weeks ago. Lending greater weight to their side is former Gov. John Lynch, no neophyte to either state government or private business. Lynch writes that his time as governor taught him that “reducing costs and improving quality are not inconsistent with each other if done well.”
He says that the big winners here would be students, who would be much better able to fashion their studies and take better advantage of courses at different campuses.
Whether the governor put the merger plan into the budget as a way around endless study or because he believes now is the time to tackle education costs and improve content, the Legislature needs to devote ample time to examine this major restructuring. If Rep. Rick Ladd, chair of the House Education Committee, finds that is impossible under the current timetable, then he and his committee need to step up and say so.