Regarding legislation to put cats, as our reporter Kevin Landrigan put it, on “equal footing” with dogs hit by motor vehicles, a couple of questions.
First, did anyone check with the cats? From our experience, cats do not consider themselves to be equal to any other creature. Rather, they put themselves on a pedestal, beneath which are humans and other riffraff. We won’t say we have “owned” any cats, for no one owns a cat. But we have from time to time lived under the same roof. We are in awe of them.
Second, the proposal would require a motorist to report to police or the pet’s owner if they should run over a cat. This, said a supporting state senator, would mean more injured cats would get medical attention and families of dead cats would get “closure.” Our question: is this a way for towns and cities to get their claws further into taxpayer pockets? How is the driver or the police to know where the cat resides? Unless, of course, the cat is wearing a license, which any self-respecting cat would decline. But isn’t that the logical next step?
The bill is popular. And why not? This kind of legislation is catnip to people-pleasing pols. Gov. Chris Sununu, pretty savvy at reading the public, nearly purred when asked if he would sign it. “You bet I will … Cats and dogs, dogs and cats, you can’t have one without the other,” he said. Actually, you can. The world is pretty much divided into dog lovers or cat lovers.
But we would give a profiles in courage award to the four state senators who dared to oppose the bill.
“I decry the continued further and further intrusion into the actions of the people that we represent,” said Sen. Bob Guida, noting that his stand is not for a lack of love of cats, “for which our family has had many over the years.”
We would name the other three brave solons but we suspect they have already heard a bunch of catcalls.