Regarding legislation to put cats, as our reporter Kevin Landrigan put it, on “equal footing” with dogs hit by motor vehicles, a couple of questions.

First, did anyone check with the cats? From our experience, cats do not consider themselves to be equal to any other creature. Rather, they put themselves on a pedestal, beneath which are humans and other riffraff. We won’t say we have “owned” any cats, for no one owns a cat. But we have from time to time lived under the same roof. We are in awe of them.

Second, the proposal would require a motorist to report to police or the pet’s owner if they should run over a cat. This, said a supporting state senator, would mean more injured cats would get medical attention and families of dead cats would get “closure.” Our question: is this a way for towns and cities to get their claws further into taxpayer pockets? How is the driver or the police to know where the cat resides? Unless, of course, the cat is wearing a license, which any self-respecting cat would decline. But isn’t that the logical next step?

The bill is popular. And why not? This kind of legislation is catnip to people-pleasing pols. Gov. Chris Sununu, pretty savvy at reading the public, nearly purred when asked if he would sign it. “You bet I will … Cats and dogs, dogs and cats, you can’t have one without the other,” he said. Actually, you can. The world is pretty much divided into dog lovers or cat lovers.

But we would give a profiles in courage award to the four state senators who dared to oppose the bill.

“I decry the continued further and further intrusion into the actions of the people that we represent,” said Sen. Bob Guida, noting that his stand is not for a lack of love of cats, “for which our family has had many over the years.”

We would name the other three brave solons but we suspect they have already heard a bunch of catcalls.

Great Scott: Strong new GOP voice

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina gave the official Republican response to President Biden’s address this week. If the GOP ever hopes to recover from its 2020 losses, it will keep Scott in the spotlight.

Helping others: CO Egan pays it forward

It was good to read that Fish and Game Conservation Officer Chris Egan is on the mend from a serious snowmobile accident earlier this year. It’s even better to read that CO Egan is “paying it forward” in appreciation of what others with acute physical problems face down every day.

Critical Race Theory: HB 544 isn't the answer

There is much wrong with New Hampshire House Bill 544, currently attached to state budget legislation. It would supposedly stop the propagation of such divisive concepts as “Critical Race Theory” (CRT) in public classrooms or in private work spaces.

BIA misses point: No criticism of CRT

The Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire was right to oppose HB 544 (see related editorial). Government shouldn’t be telling private companies what they can and cannot address with their employees.

Toast Elbe Day: But not Navalny's jailer

One of the more uplifting moments of World War II happened this day in the spring of 1945. On April 25th in Torgau, Germany, and elsewhere nearby, Soviet and American troops met, cutting remaining German resistance in two. Hitler would take his own life less than a week later in the rubble o…

Pot in the car: Getting high on the highway

We don’t know what intoxicant or drug may have impaired a wrong-way driver on the Everett Turnpike last Friday night week. But the result — two young lives lost — is another reminder of what a potentially deadly weapon we wield whenever we get behind the wheel.

An odd choice: Manchester’s school board

We hate to rain on anyone’s parade but we wonder what standards were used at the state level in naming Manchester its “School Board of the Year.” Is this for perfect attendance or just for playing well with others?

Manchester murals? Clean up the graffiti instead

Manchester’s mayor, as mayors are wont to do in an election year, was tossing out all manner of ideas last week. We have no quarrel with that. It is good to hear new ideas, and Mayor Joyce Craig says she wants to hear from the public about the $44 million that has fallen in the city’s lap un…

Oh no, snow! Can locusts be far behind?

Judging from the official notifications from New Hampshire’s very own Office of Homeland Security last week, along with robocalls from power companies telling us to charge our batteries or head for higher ground, one would think that New Hampshire has never before had to deal with snow in April.

