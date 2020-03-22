A bit of good news for New Hampshire consumers could be found deep within the reporting on the coronavirus contagion.
Grocery stores are urging shoppers to use the plastic bags that the stores provide, as opposed to the reusable cloth bags that some environmental overseers want to mandate. The latter group is pushing to have single-use plastic bags banned.
So far, their success in New Hampshire has been very limited. We suspect they will find even less public support as shoppers are reminded that viruses can live on surfaces for days. Thus single-use plastic is much healthier to hold your groceries than a cloth bag that may be growing all manner of little beasties between trips to the store.