Here is one good thing that could and should come out of the new session of the New Hampshire Legislature: Step one in moving from age 70 to age 75 the mandatory retirement age for judges.
Step two will be for two-thirds of the voters to agree to this constitutional amendment.
The lower age was set in 1792. Not many folks back then were living to that biblical three score and ten mark. The lawmakers of the day must have felt confident that they could set it and forget it.
But centuries later, many people at age 70 are still sound in mind and body and the experience that they have gained can be invaluable. In recent years, many sound and solid judges have been forced off the bench.
One of them is Bob Lynn of Windham, who is now a state legislator himself and is sponsoring this amendment. The former chief justice of our state Supreme Court is a conservative Republican and it is significant that his co-sponsor for this measure is Manchester’s Donna Soucy, the Democratic leader of the state Senate.
If age 70 were the arbitrary cutoff for service to the public, the Legislature itself would lose a lot of valued and experienced members. It’s time to make the change for judges.
Nashua’s Ward 4 is said to be the most Democratic district in the Gate City. We are guessing this is a measurement of voter registration. Perhaps ward residents might want to welcome in some Republicans.
Manchester’s Health Department has received $300,000 with which it has created a new position to lead the city’s response to drug-related overdoses and fatalities. The city’s serious drug problem has been around for years. Has no one been leading the response until now?
We have experienced times in which the power went off at Christmas and/or Thanksgiving. It’s not much fun. So we have some understanding of what it was like for many Granite Staters over this past weekend.
To know Judy Reardon was to admire her intellect, passion, and determination. And if you were on the other side of a political issue, it was to know you had a formidable opponent. Win or lose a battle, though, there were no hard feelings when all was said and done.