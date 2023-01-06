Here is one good thing that could and should come out of the new session of the New Hampshire Legislature: Step one in moving from age 70 to age 75 the mandatory retirement age for judges.

Step two will be for two-thirds of the voters to agree to this constitutional amendment.

Friday, December 30, 2022

Nashua’s problem: Once more in ’24?

Nashua’s Ward 4 is said to be the most Democratic district in the Gate City. We are guessing this is a measurement of voter registration. Perhaps ward residents might want to welcome in some Republicans.

Manchester drug job: Desperate measures

Manchester’s Health Department has received $300,000 with which it has created a new position to lead the city’s response to drug-related overdoses and fatalities. The city’s serious drug problem has been around for years. Has no one been leading the response until now?

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Power outages: A tough couple of days

We have experienced times in which the power went off at Christmas and/or Thanksgiving. It’s not much fun. So we have some understanding of what it was like for many Granite Staters over this past weekend.

Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Judy Reardon: Fierce, funny, formidable

To know Judy Reardon was to admire her intellect, passion, and determination. And if you were on the other side of a political issue, it was to know you had a formidable opponent. Win or lose a battle, though, there were no hard feelings when all was said and done.

Sunday, December 18, 2022

What qualifications? NH skipped a step

They haven’t got it quite right but Manchester School Board members are ahead of the State of New Hampshire in how one chooses a private firm for a big project.

House of Cards: Trump the Joker

Donald Trump is now selling Donald Trump digital trading cards. The question is not whether the man has no shame. That was answered long ago.