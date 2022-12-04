The position of Secretary of State for New Hampshire has managed to be above the political fray for generations. That has been partly due to the sheer size of the Legislature that elects someone to that position every two years. With the people being represented to that extent, the legislators are closer to the public and more in tune with the public’s wishes when it comes to playing politics.
When it comes to the secretary’s post, we don’t think most people want to see partisanship.
The other reason for the lack of politics in that office is because of the caliber of the individuals who have held it. Going back to the late Robert L. Stark and continuing through the unfailingly non-partisan William Gardner and his deputy (and now successor) David Scanlan, the office has been above board in protecting the integrity of New Hampshire law. Indeed, most Granite Staters may not know to what political party the secretary belongs. And they don’t care.
Unfortunately, there have been attempts, all from the Democratic Party, in recent times to impose partisanship on the office. Gardner, a registered Democrat, was subject to such an attempt two years ago; and now Republican Scanlan faces the same. His announced opponent is in fact a demonstrably political person.
With the House and Senate set to meet this Wednesday, one of the most important decisions its members can make is to choose to keep the Secretary of State position out of the political fray by electing current Secretary Scanlan.
