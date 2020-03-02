What gives with the New Hampshire ACLU? We were under the impression that the vaunted defender of civil liberties was also a defender of the people’s right to know regarding matters that affect the public. Something about openness in government, etc.
The ACLU often takes government to court to pry open information that it believes is public and ought to be available so the public can see what kinds of decisions are being made in its name. This newspaper has worked with the New Hampshire chapter on such cases.
But when the ACLU settled a lawsuit against the Hillsborough County House of Corrections last week, it declined to say how it was settled, as did the county jailer.
The suit is certainly of some public importance and interest, having to do with how the Valley Street jail deals with detainees who also happen to be illegal aliens.
Even thought the jail said otherwise, its officers were apparently notifying ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents about such individuals. The ACLU didn’t like this and sued. Now the matter has been “resolved.”
How so?
Neither Corrections Superintendent David Dionne nor ACLU-NH legal director Gilles Bissonnette will say.
“I will not comment further,” Bissonnette said in an email to this newspaper, which noted that he “is often at the forefront of efforts to force public disclosure of information by local and state government agencies.”
Jails in so-called “sanctuary” cities or states have refused to cooperate with ICE on locating and deporting illegal aliens who wind up in custody. Has Hillsborough County de facto become such a locale in cutting this deal with the ACLU?
Don’t ask Hillsborough County Commission chair Toni Pappas. She says she doesn’t know what happened with the lawsuit, “other than it was resolved and the ACLU was pleased with the way it was resolved.”
How about your constituents, Madame Chairman? Did you ask them how pleased they are with a settlement that neither they nor you are privy to?
Sunday, March 01, 2020
Someone working for the U.S. Department of Labor thinks New Hampshire ski areas need more adult supervision. We think the ski areas are doing pretty well; but we are not so sure about the Labor Department.
Opponents of a New Hampshire House bill that would prevent boys from playing on girls’ athletic teams say that this would be “discrimination.” We agree. The bill would “discriminate” in favor of allowing girls to compete against girls.
Absent the federal government swooping in and shutting them down, this should be a great weekend for New Hampshire ski areas.
Friday, February 28, 2020
If New Hampshire nanny state partisans have their way, you will soon be fastening your seat belt not because you choose to, but because you are ordered to. It kind of makes driving around with “Live Free or Die” on your license plates a bit ironic, no?
It’s not just seat belts that the Democrats in the Legislature want big government to handle for you, it’s also what they can ask your children without your permission.
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
- Editorial
- Updated
He reportedly denied it later, but back in the day when he was a famous criminal, Willie Sutton was asked why he robbed banks. Because, he answered, that’s where the money is.
- Editorial
- Updated
You gotta love New Hampshire. Well, you don’t, but we find the Granite State’s quirks and oddities a sign of creativeness if nothing else.
Monday, February 24, 2020
- Editorial
-
Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada thinks that state should replace New Hampshire in presidential primary order because Nevada is more diverse and thus more representative of the nation.
- Editorial
-
We will never stop needing occasional reminders of the good, and good people, in this world. Our Sunday News had one such story this week.
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Some of the people pushing the latest “assisted suicide” legislation in New Hampshire are no doubt well-meaning. Others? Not so much.
Debating U.S. immigration policy is one thing. But there should be no dispute when it comes to illegal aliens who traffic in lethal drugs. They should be deported.
Retired might well be a synonym for an early demise. “Repotting” or “retooling” might bring new and extended life.
Friday, February 21, 2020
- Editorial
-
Before another New Hampshire Presidential Primary fades from memory, it may be instructive — and comforting — for Granite Staters to consider a few words of praise from a national media figure. In an age when it is much more popular to dismiss the primary than to appreciate it, columnist Geo…
- Editorial
-
The National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago recently tested the civic knowledge of a nationally representative sample of Americans with a series of questions on foundational events in U.S. history as well as political principles.
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
- Editorial
-
Don’t look now, New Hampshire, but your student population is shrinking. On second thought, do look now and start planning for it.
- Editorial
-
The Manchester Proud education group has put much thought and hard work into its plans for city schools, as it will demonstrate this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Memorial High School. But its lack of any meaningful study of the role of public charter schools is disappointing.