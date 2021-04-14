How on earth does Fidelity Investments intend to add 475 jobs in New Hampshire without the assistance of the state’s new Office of Outdoor Recreation Development? Or is the company, which is hiring 4,000 people nationwide, relying on this latest government office to reel in recruits?

But wait, we read that Fidelity already employs more than 5,800 people in New Hampshire. How did that ever happen before the creation of the new public office that is going to “connect our state’s world class outdoor assets to broad economic development strategies such as workforce and business recruitment?”

You don’t suppose companies such as this and many others either started or expanded in New Hampshire because of our low taxes, business-friendly (and small) government, and good education value? Could they have somehow become aware of our world class outdoor assets before this office was created to tell them?

To be sure, our state offices that deal with tourism and business development have long used our wonderful outdoors to great advantage. It is, as we have often noted, part of the overall New Hampshire Advantage. But adding more government directors is unlikely to help much. It may even hurt. How about hiring a secretary for the Site Evaluation Committee instead?

Sunday, April 11, 2021
Friday, April 09, 2021
Close the YDC: It has outlived its purpose

This week’s arrests in connection with the former Youth Development Center in Manchester should have no bearing on the future of the John H. Sununu Youth Services Center, its contemporary. The allegations are of sexual abuse from decades ago. More power to Deputy Attorney General Jane Young …

Merrimack’s choice: Bill Boyd v. bear-fighter

Merrimack voters have an election to decide this coming Tuesday, April 13. They lost a fine House representative in December with the sudden death of Dick Hinch. Hinch was a steady and reliable citizen politician. His loss weighed heavily not just on Merrimack but on the Republican Party as …

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Mask lessons: Sports is confused

Pembroke Academy’s athletic director no doubt has the right to dismiss his track and field coach for refusing to follow official protocols regarding mask-wearing by spring track and field athletes. If competing schools are following the mask rules, a maskless Pembroke team might have an adva…

Olympic torch: Will Biden play ball?

The Wall Street Journal did a superb job of calling out President Joe Biden for his hypocrisy regarding changes to state voting law in Georgia — unless, of course, Biden intends to also have America boycott the next summer Olympics in Communist China.

Sunday, April 04, 2021
Primary protection: Sec. Gardner's warning

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner knows a thing or two about election law. His concern over a Democratic bill now before the U.S. Senate (and supported by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan) is legitimate.

Satan sneakers: If the shoe fits ...

Just in time for Holy Week, a so-called “rapper” gained much attention for himself by selling pairs of Nike sneakers with, he claimed, the distinguishing characteristic of a drop of blood mixed into each pair. “Satan shoes,” he called them.

Friday, April 02, 2021
Biden the builder: Even more spending plans

Gushing comparisons of President Joseph Biden’s latest spending proposal to the U.S. moon landings or the building of our interstate highway system fail to impress. The latter two needed to happen. Much of what Biden suggests is wildly irresponsible and wholly unnecessary.

Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Sunday, March 28, 2021
What ‘local control?’:

We sympathize with Hudson neighbors of the sprawling Green Meadows golf complex, which appears headed for development as a huge warehouse for Amazon and other companies. When the (usually) peaceful sounds of golfers and birds are to be replaced by construction noise and steady traffic, it is…

Vote here, ok: But vaccine? Beat it!

New Hampshire wants to reserve its COVID-19 vaccine supplies for its own residents. Cries of anguish arose from some quarters when Gov. Chris Sununu said last week that this meant that out-of-state college students are not eligible here and will have to return to their home state if they wan…