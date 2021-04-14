How on earth does Fidelity Investments intend to add 475 jobs in New Hampshire without the assistance of the state’s new Office of Outdoor Recreation Development? Or is the company, which is hiring 4,000 people nationwide, relying on this latest government office to reel in recruits?
But wait, we read that Fidelity already employs more than 5,800 people in New Hampshire. How did that ever happen before the creation of the new public office that is going to “connect our state’s world class outdoor assets to broad economic development strategies such as workforce and business recruitment?”
You don’t suppose companies such as this and many others either started or expanded in New Hampshire because of our low taxes, business-friendly (and small) government, and good education value? Could they have somehow become aware of our world class outdoor assets before this office was created to tell them?
To be sure, our state offices that deal with tourism and business development have long used our wonderful outdoors to great advantage. It is, as we have often noted, part of the overall New Hampshire Advantage. But adding more government directors is unlikely to help much. It may even hurt. How about hiring a secretary for the Site Evaluation Committee instead?