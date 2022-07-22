Sir, I have not yet begun to fight!” bellows Captain John Paul Jones from the rolling deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard to his British adversary’s demand for surrender.
Sadly, those famed fighting words also summarize the ignominious response to a fire that broke out aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard on July 12, 2020, which burned at its moorings in San Diego over four days, injuring 64 sailors and civilians. The ship, fresh out of refit, had to be decommissioned after repairs were estimated to cost up to $3.2 billion and take years to complete.
As with the 2012 fire that destroyed the submarine USS Miami at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, the fire aboard the Bonhomme Richard was intentionally set, it’s alleged. The seaman accused denies the charges and will go on trial in September.
The fire alone, whether set or not, isn’t why the Bonhomme Richard was destroyed. The response to the fire was, the Navy’s investigation concludes. Crew and commanders were unprepared to fight the fire, sailors were inadequately trained and poorly led, and equipment was non-functional, improperly maintained or incompatible.
The non-judicial punishments quietly announced last Friday included 20 sailors connected to the response. The three most senior officers of the ship — Capt. Gregory Scott Thoroman, the commanding officer; Capt. Michael Ray, the executive officer; and Jose Hernandez, the ship’s senior-most enlisted sailor — were issued letters of reprimand, with Thoroman and Ray also forfeiting pay. Vice Adm. Richard Brown, surface force commander for the Pacific Fleet at the time, received a letter of censure.
“A capital ship of the U.S. Navy was lost at the pier and it seems like nothing is being done about it. And two years later, on a Friday afternoon, you release the information about this report. You’re taking out the trash and hoping that nobody notices,” was the reaction of Sal Mercogliano, producer of What’s Going on in Shipping, which follows maritime news.
