By all means, let’s enact “tougher” gun laws to stop gun violence and keep weapons from criminals. Or maybe not.
Consider the case (or cases) against one Corey Raikes of Manchester. He’s the fellow accused of shooting out of one building and into another, striking a pregnant woman last June. Luckily the woman’s injuries were not life-threatening and her unborn baby was unharmed.
Raikes and his pals barricaded themselves in a Belmont Street building. The Manchester SWAT team got them out.
The Raikes’ rap sheet ought to comfort those seeking further “gun control.” At the time of the shooting, he was out on bail on a felony domestic violence charge and when the shooting occurred he was charged with possession of drugs with the intent to sell. Last week, the police added the specific shooting charges, including second-degree assault with a firearm and two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm.
But how could a felon possess a firearm? Didn’t Raikes understand that’s a big no-no?
He may have thought otherwise. After all, last March, he had been given a suspended sentence for felony reckless conduct and for being a FELON IN POSSESSION OF A DEADLY WEAPON.
Why? Why a suspended sentence for being a criminal with a gun? Why bail for a felon accused of domestic violence?
Not only does bail reform need reforming, Attorney General John Formella and Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau should find out and then explain to the public why this guy isn’t in prison for a long time.
And the gun-control zealots? How’s that working out for you?
We ran Thursday’s comics in Wednesday’s newspaper. It’s an understandable mistake. Someone here must have thought the Wednesday paper, being the day after the elections, would have all the funny stuff on the front page and therefore have no need for an additional page of laughs.
The Boston Red Sox aren’t having the best of seasons but they have already won this Saturday’s scheduled game. Maybe they won’t beat the Royals but at the game volunteers from each New England state will be honored by the Red Sox Foundation for their service to Little League baseball.
What the hell is going on in Manchester? The homeless population is growing and becoming more menacing by the day. Illegal drug use is ever more apparent. Residential neighborhoods are now experiencing what downtown businesses have had to cope with for years.
Russell Prescott and Gail Huff Brown truly looked like the two adults in a roomful of squabbling children on Tuesday night’s 1st District Republican candidate show. (Kudos to WMUR-TV and Adam Sexton for providing this forum.)