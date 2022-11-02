“Enough is enough is enough,” says President Biden. “Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against the violence in our politics, regardless of what your politics are.”
Have anyone in particular in mind, Mr. President?
Of course people of good conscience stand against political violence. That has always been the case. But some people of certain politics (read liberals) were condemning others (read conservatives) if the latter didn’t take to social media or the street corner within five minutes of the Pelosi incident to denounce it and to scourge themselves. Because, you know, it’s the GOP’s fault.
Speaking out against violence is a good thing; so is saying a silent prayer for Paul Pelosi’s recovery and one for the country as well.
When you watch a movie about real events or an adaptation of a book to the screen, you can expect a measure of creative license on the part of the director as the information is compressed to fit a commercially viable two-hour run time. Some facts are omitted, others are changed, but the bes…
We are not fans of members of law enforcement involving themselves in partisan politics. It casts them in an unwanted if perhaps unfair bad light in jobs for which the public needs and expects the utmost fairness and integrity.
In case you have been hiding away in a social media-proof bunker, New Hampshire has elections coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The airwaves have been full of partisan sound and fury signifying not very much and mostly focused on the congressional contests.
We are guessing that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation hasn’t heard anything good about the future of the Democrats’ presidential primary here and is hoping that few folks will ask about it for the next two weeks.