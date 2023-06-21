The U.S. Board on Geographic Names is looking into changing the name of Mount Washington to Agiocochook.

They aren’t naming it for the Cog Railway locomotive that bears the name. Rather, this was one of the indigenous names for the Rock Pile, which, according to the state’s website, loosely translates to “Home of the Great Spirit.”

Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Sunday, June 11, 2023

Greed wins again: A mulligan for murder

As with too many other professional sports, and some amateur ones (think college football), the money in top-level golf is absurd and the deference paid to the athletes playing the game is too.

What if? D-Day plus 79 years

“The landing has been a failure and there’s no one’s fault but mine... I was the one responsible for the decision to go and all the fault belongs to me and that’s that.”

Wednesday, June 07, 2023

Rain check: Sununu made right call

Sad as it was to hear that Gov. Chris Sununu will not be seeking the Republican nomination in 2024, it’s likely the right call. Too many Republicans in the kitchen will only assure another sloppy helping of Donald Trump’s miserable gruel and another term for tottering Joe Biden.

Sunday, June 04, 2023
Friday, June 02, 2023
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Friday, May 26, 2023

The last Monday: Let it be a reminder

America is a land of divisions, and that didn’t begin with the election of Donald Trump or Barack Obama. The genius of a functioning democracy is that it provides a set of rules whereby people with many differences can still not only live together but also prosper together.

Wednesday, May 24, 2023