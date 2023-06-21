The U.S. Board on Geographic Names is looking into changing the name of Mount Washington to Agiocochook.
They aren’t naming it for the Cog Railway locomotive that bears the name. Rather, this was one of the indigenous names for the Rock Pile, which, according to the state’s website, loosely translates to “Home of the Great Spirit.”
If so, not bad, but that doesn’t mean we like federal authorities willy-nilly renaming our mountains anymore than our indigenous forefathers did, nor our mole hills, rivers or lakes for that matter.
As Kris notes, George and Martha owned slaves. And not only did they own slaves, they sent a crew to New Hampshire to return with one who’d escaped. And who wants to be reminded about all that while trekking to Tuckerman (at least for now) Ravine?
We are guessing that the entire Presidential Range would fall, name wise, if Washington goes first. Mount Jefferson’s eponym doesn’t have a spotless record regarding slavery.
Online, Concord’s Nicholas Ward has posted a petition supporting the name change. Ward points out that the Northeast’s highest peak was dubbed Mount Washington only in 1874; before that Agiocochook, Waumbik, and Kodaak Wadjo would all do. But why Agiocochook?
“A number of people already refer to the mountain as Agiocochook so reverting back to this is probably the best alternative to the new name,” reasons Ward.
A number of people already refer to it as Mount Washington, too — they even have bumper stickers to prove it. But Ward’s argument was sufficient to garner 225 of the people on earth to sign since originally posted in 2020.
If you have a preference, share it with the U.S. Board on Geographic Names and your local and state officials.
Sad as it was to hear that Gov. Chris Sununu will not be seeking the Republican nomination in 2024, it’s likely the right call. Too many Republicans in the kitchen will only assure another sloppy helping of Donald Trump’s miserable gruel and another term for tottering Joe Biden.
America is a land of divisions, and that didn’t begin with the election of Donald Trump or Barack Obama. The genius of a functioning democracy is that it provides a set of rules whereby people with many differences can still not only live together but also prosper together.