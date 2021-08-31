Poor Gov. Chris Sununu. We jest, of course. The young governor isn’t likely to be brought low by the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune, to borrow from the Bard. But he must sometimes chuckle that his critics damn him if he does something, and damned him if he doesn’t.
This week, he went to Kentucky, which is being hit particularly hard by the resurgence of COVID-19. The governor said he wanted his team, which worked so well in coping with COVID-19 last year, to see what might be learned from a state dealing with the new strain.
Even before he made the trip, critics here were screaming that he hadn’t had a news conference on the subject in, gosh, weeks. These are the same critics, one self-styled member of the press included, who had earlier whined that he was having too many press conferences. Now that he has ventured out to the Blue Grass State, they wanted to know how much did the trip cost and why didn’t he just visit Vermont or Maine instead.
Since Manchester inventor Dean Kamen flew the group at no cost on his own plane, cost should be minimal. But as for staying closer to home, the specific point of the trip was to visit a state that is being hard hit by the Delta variant. New Hampshire, like Maine and Vermont, has not yet been equally tested. Perhaps the tips Sununu’s team learns first-hand in Kentucky may help keep it that way.
It’s considerate of New Hampshire legislative leaders to think of the hiring problems of our hospitals, but they ought to stay in their own lane when it comes to hospital health care and employment decisions.
Jeanne Shaheen must have counted to 10 many times in recent months as the all-too-predictable Afghanistan end-game debacle has played itself out. Might it have made a difference had New Hampshire’s senior U.S. senator not held her tongue?
A tiny fraction, only a percent or two, of the American populace serves in the military. That is so even with the recurring use of National Guard and Reserve troops to bolster efforts that are too often not thought through before “we” are committed.
Blinded by hate is supposed to be just a figure of speech, but Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, Democrat of Concord, really needs to check with her eye doctor. Her partisanship appears to have dangerously affected her ability to see clearly.
