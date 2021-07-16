U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas is among the politicians touting expensive passenger trains to Boston as another way to spend public dollars in the latest “infrastructure” plan. It is hard to keep track of how many spending bills he has signed onto. This one is for $760 billion.

With many roads and bridges in definite need of repair, wasting any of these dollars on heavily-subsidized commuter rail offers a particularly lousy bang for the citizen’s buck.

They probably won’t do so, but it would be instructive for Pappas and his congressional pals to digest the results of a new study that Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker commissioned this year. Baker, a Republican who often makes sense, wanted to know what long-range effects the COVID-19 pandemic was likely to have in his state.

One point ought to be of especial interest to Granite Staters. The study said that commuter traffic, particularly commuter rail traffic, may fall from 15 to 50 percent. That’s because fewer people and their companies are going to travel to their offices on a daily basis. Instead, they will telecommute.

The study also said more people are likely to look for work closer to home as well. That could benefit New Hampshire, which is hungry for workers and finds a lot of them currently work for Mass. firms. With the Bay State intent on taxing them no matter where they reside, many may find working closer to home is beneficial in several ways.

That would mean even fewer riders for the Pappas Express.

Sunday, July 11, 2021

Judge Temple gets it: Restraint law doesn't apply

It is more than a stretch to claim, as does a New Hampshire lawsuit, that state law against physically restraining a child should or does apply to the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.

A rush to spend: Craig grows government

As a few aldermen and mayoral candidate Rich Girard pointed out last week, there was no compelling reason for Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig to rush through her way of spending $43 million in federal funds. These are monies from the “American Rescue Plan,” itself public spending with no compel…

Vaccination works: Statistics should impress

The statistics are overwhelming. The people who are being infected this summer by COVID-19 are overwhelmingly those who have not been vaccinated against this disease. Of those who are dying from it, 99% were unvaccinated. Those numbers hold true for New Hampshire as they do for the nation. S…

Friday, July 09, 2021

Craig's spending: Don't sweat the details

One of the election challengers Mayor Joyce Craig will face this fall put into words what many Queen City residents must have thought when reading of the mayor’s latest plans to spend taxpayer dollars. The bulk of Craig’s proposal, as Victoria Sullivan said, focuses on new salaries and “grow…

Nashua smear: Rep. Stevens knows all

Are all Nashua Democrats as knee-jerk reactionary as state Rep. Debra Stevens? It would be careless to assume so. Having never met the lady and knowing little about her, it would also be wrong for us to assume that Rep. Stevens smears others with as broad a brush as she used on some Nashua p…

Wednesday, July 07, 2021

Nuclear cool: Climate change player

Even as extreme heat waves remind some of us of two of our favorite letters — AC — many Granite Staters don’t give a second thought to the generation source for much of our electricity. That would be the Seabrook Nuclear Station, which has been chugging along reliably and safely for decades.…

Friday, July 02, 2021
Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Mass. tax lemons: Let's make NH lemonade

  • Carl Perreault

Even with some other states on its side, New Hampshire has lost its effort to keep Massachusetts out of the pockets of New Hampshire’s commuter workforce even when the work is all being done at home in the Granite State. Has anyone checked yet to see what Taxachusetts does after such a commu…