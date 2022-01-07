The continued efforts at both state and national levels to “forgive” student loans would stick taxpayers with even more debt while only encouraging the real source of the problem: rampant, incessant, and totally unjustified increases in post-secondary education costs. Colleges and universities, public and private, have jacked up their prices for years with little or no justification.
Committing taxpayer dollars to current student debt would be nice for students and their families but what of all the past students? Why shouldn’t they also get relief? What of all those who may have been financially discouraged from even going to college? Why should they have to assume this growing public debt?
Democrats at the federal level hope this debt-shift will help them pass President Biden’s outrageous spending package. But what is Gov. Chris Sununu’s excuse? He continues to try to establish a student loan “payment incentive.” The incentive would give up to $20,000 each for debt repayment to graduates who commit to staying and working in New Hampshire for four years.
Sununu was stymied in his attempt to set this up as a permanent program. Instead, he is trying a “pilot program” using $16 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
“Pilot programs” have a bad tendency to become permanent.
