Once again, the nation will collectively stop what it’s doing Monday and spend a single day reflecting on the importance of: Skiing? Car sales? The coming baseball season?
Perhaps all three will command more attention than the Monday Presidents Day hoiday that Richard Nixon declared by executive order before he was shown the White House exit.
So instead of the special honors once reserved for Washington and Lincoln, we now get to reflect on the men who resided in the White House and brought us Teapot Dome (Harding), the resegregation of government (Wilson) and illicit sex adjacent to the Oval Office (Bubba Bill).
To which we can only add: Play ball!