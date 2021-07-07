The John W. Weeks Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3041 in Lancaster did itself proud over the July 4th weekend and in so doing did all New Hampshire proud as well.
If you missed his story in our Tuesday edition, correspondent John Koziol told of how a U.S. Navy veteran, Mary Elizabeth Rockwood, recently died leaving no family. When word of that got out through her obituary, Koziol said, military veterans in the North Country and elsewhere responded.
As a result, Yeoman Third Class Rockwood, a veteran during the Korean Conflict era, was accorded a proper sendoff, including a Post color guard, at her funeral mass in Lancaster last Saturday, with veterans helping to escort her flag-draped coffin.
Rockwood’s burial was scheduled for Tuesday at the State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen with full military honors. Cemetery director Shawn Buck told Koziol that as with all such burials, either he or other staffers will be present for that service as well. “Somebody will always be out there,” he said.
People like Mary Rockwood served this country, often without fanfare or recognition, sometimes at great risk and sacrifice. They were and others are always out there. For that, we all should be grateful.