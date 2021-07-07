The John W. Weeks Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3041 in Lancaster did itself proud over the July 4th weekend and in so doing did all New Hampshire proud as well.

If you missed his story in our Tuesday edition, correspondent John Koziol told of how a U.S. Navy veteran, Mary Elizabeth Rockwood, recently died leaving no family. When word of that got out through her obituary, Koziol said, military veterans in the North Country and elsewhere responded.

As a result, Yeoman Third Class Rockwood, a veteran during the Korean Conflict era, was accorded a proper sendoff, including a Post color guard, at her funeral mass in Lancaster last Saturday, with veterans helping to escort her flag-draped coffin.

Rockwood’s burial was scheduled for Tuesday at the State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen with full military honors. Cemetery director Shawn Buck told Koziol that as with all such burials, either he or other staffers will be present for that service as well. “Somebody will always be out there,” he said.

People like Mary Rockwood served this country, often without fanfare or recognition, sometimes at great risk and sacrifice. They were and others are always out there. For that, we all should be grateful.

Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Mass. tax lemons: Let's make NH lemonade

  • Carl Perreault

Even with some other states on its side, New Hampshire has lost its effort to keep Massachusetts out of the pockets of New Hampshire’s commuter workforce even when the work is all being done at home in the Granite State. Has anyone checked yet to see what Taxachusetts does after such a commu…

Walking back Biden: A fulltime job, it seems

The White House over the weekend was said to be “walking back” President Joe Biden’s bewildering statement that the bipartisan infrastructure “deal” he had reached with mainstreamers in Congress wasn’t really a deal at all unless the Democrats’ trillions of dollars in additional domestic spe…

Sunday, June 27, 2021

Baker’s sale: It’s still not NH, Charlie

Gov. Charlie Baker proposes giving Massachusetts consumers two whole months of freedom from that state’s 6.5 percent sales tax. Atta boy, Charlie. Only 10 more months and you will be where New Hampshire is (and always has been): sales-tax free.

‘Bipartisan Biden’: Such a deal we don’t need

If Americans hear only the headlines, they may be forgiven for thinking that President Joe Biden’s bipartisanship on an infrastructure bill was legitimate. Biden stood with a mixed group of Republicans and Democrats last Thursday to announce a deal on a such a bill. The price would still be …

Parking lot perils: Goods worth a gander

Eight people from as far away as the Big Apple were captured in Salisbury, Mass., with fireworks, authorities in that state trumpeted after untold hours apparently deployed last weekend to the parking lots of New Hampshire retailers stalking shoppers with the likeliest out-of-state plates.

Friday, June 25, 2021

NH pols in a tizzy: Take a deep breath

Some New Hampshire Republicans (and not a few Democrats) are already suffering angst at the possibility that Gov. Chris Sununu may set his sights on a U.S. Senate seat next year. What will become of New Hampshire if the young man opts to save Washington from the clutches of Maggie Hassan and…

Say his name: Lincoln and June 19

The end of slavery in America was, as Joe Biden might put it, a big ***ing deal. The “Juneteenth” observance, now a federal holiday, marked the date in Texas in 1865 when an order was issued in conformance with the Emancipation Proclamation that President Lincoln had issued in the midst of t…

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Hear ye, hear ye: Goldhardt’s schooling

Manchester School Superintendent John Goldhardt is right to want multiple public sessions to encourage citizen input on his ambitious plans to consolidate the city’s high schools. He is also right that June and July are poor times to expect large turnouts. He thinks August and September are …

Mark Stebbins, R.I.P.: Manchester owes him much

Mark Stebbins, R.I.P.: Manchester owes him much

The Greater Manchester’s Boys and Girls Club kicked off its summer fun activities at Camp Foster in Bedford this week. We wonder how many of the kids enjoying it know how much they (and their parents) owe to one of the individuals who did so much to make it happen.

Sunday, June 20, 2021

A good NH budget: Conservative appeal

Conservative legislators, and conservatives in general, should have little trouble getting behind the state budget package up for a final vote this week. The compromise reached on emergency executive power is reasonable. It sets a firm time limit of 90 days, after which the Legislature can v…