Someone commenting on last week’s Iowa Caucuses issue said, “Not to worry. New Hampshire’s got this.”
If by “this’’ the fellow meant New Hampshire has the interest, experience and ability to skillfully conduct and widely participate in the nation’s first presidential primary, he is correct. We have been handling some version of it for the last 100 years, although having candidates’ names on the ballot is relatively new (a 1952 modification).
If he meant sorting out which candidates the voters prefer in the nation’s first secret ballot of the presidential year, he is correct there, too. Not that the nation always pays proper attention. Democrats need only look back to 2016, when Sen. Sanders’ defeat here of Sen. Clinton was ignored.
This year, too, national party honchos and the chattering classes seem inclined to believe themselves and their precious polls rather than wait for actual votes to be counted.
New Hampshire again has the opportunity to set “this” right. If Democrats and independents are to have a realistic chance of defeating our profane and petulant President, they need to choose neither an aged liberal, nor a socialist, nor a small town mayor.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is none of those. She is a skilled, competent woman with a track record of bipartisan accomplishment. She may in fact be the only candidate capable of bridging the worst divide in this country since the Civil War.
Does New Hampshire have this? This Tuesday will tell.