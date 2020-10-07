While state Sen. Dan Feltes was decrying the minimum wage, Gov. Chris Sununu was being named the nation’s most fiscally responsible governor. That’s a good thing and Sununu best not rest on his laurels.

The Cato Institute, a nationally known conservative think tank, has been issuing these biennial grades for a dozen years. Sununu was tops in the class, and just one of four governors to receive an “A” grade for cutting taxes and resisting new spending.

We gather that much of the judging data were pre-pandemic, back when the economy was doing well and business tax receipts were so good that step one of a business tax cut was triggered.

Now, of course, there is a hole to fill in those state coffers. There also is looming yet another challenge to the way New Hampshire meets its education funding obligations.

Gov. Sununu is going to need all his considerable talents to deal with all this, while Democrats crank up their incessant cries for more taxes and more spending.

It would help the governor if voters would provide him with fiscally conservative state senators and representatives next month. It would help the voters, too.

