Holding the powerful to account is one of the most important functions of the press. This is often accomplished by asking tough questions of politicians or exposing government wrongdoing.
Sometimes, holding the powerful to account means telling the stories of those hurt by them. Even if the powerful individual has been dead for decades, even if the powerful individual had an outsized role in the history of New Hampshire or, indeed, in the history of this newspaper.
William Loeb has been dead for more than four decades. Although he never lived in the state, for many Granite Staters, Loeb remains synonymous with New Hampshire politics and the Union Leader. For three and a half decades, Loeb wielded the printing press as a political weapon, castigating some of the most powerful names in the country while praising some of the most controversial.
He publicly espoused a certain morality and ethics while failing to live his own life by the same. Loeb’s many divorces, adulteries and family squabbles have become well known. Until now, very few knew of more terrible and unforgivable things hiding in his past. Loeb is not a historical figure being judged by modern sensibilities. The actions described here were as wrong 70 years ago as they are today.
Accountability in Loeb’s case will not come from a prison sentence or financial penalty. The only accountability we can provide is to history — a history that now has a fuller picture of the man Loeb was.
William Loeb has nothing to do with the current New Hampshire Union Leader, but he has much to do with its history. Loeb famously said, “I don’t care what people think of me, just so long as they think.” We are certainly thinking now.
We know now that William Loeb is not a man to be celebrated. We have removed his name from the masthead of this newspaper and from other commemorations. We thank our readers and advertisers for understanding that some stories need to be told. We thank the members of the Loeb family who courageously came forward with this dark portion of their family history.
This newspaper will continue to hold the powerful accountable, whoever they may be. That is our duty to this state and to our readers.
