The “commission to study offshore wind and port development’” has been formed in New Hampshire, the result of recent legislation. Gov. Chris Sununu is said to be strongly supportive of offshore wind development.

So far, so good. Offshore wind power ought to be a part of the conversation and contribution to a sensible power grid here in New England. The devil is always in the details as to just how much “competitive” wind power pricing may be subsidized by the public. That is a legitimate concern, given the similar issues with solar energy.

There is also the issue of determining just how much those subsidies may dilute the claimed economic benefits of offshore wind development. (Figures of billions of dollars in wages and tax revenues are being tossed around like so many gigawatts.)

The new commission will no doubt be made up of members serving in a volunteer capacity. That is, of course, the New Hampshire way. Not so much the New Hampshire way is a new “Office of Offshore Wind Development” created by the legislation that established the study commission. This office (note that it is an office, not a single individual) is under the Department of Business and Economic Affairs.

This office has yet to be funded and Gov. Sununu should see that it never is. Expansion of state government, especially when a pandemic has shredded existing public revenues, is unwise and foolish.

