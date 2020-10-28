There seems to be a lot of interest developing around an upcoming event on a Tuesday in November and it is something on which pretty much everyone agrees. No, not that Tuesday event. This one is on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and it involves the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army.
The pandemic has affected our annual drive just as it has so much else in everyday life. Even as the need for the Santa Fund’s mission increases, the means of raising the funds are somewhat stymied.
One such is the annual kickoff luncheon, with its featured auction. There won’t be a luncheon this year but a virtual auction is in the works, with all manner of goods and articles that are being donated. You might find something just right to brighten someone’s Christmas, much as the Santa Fund brightens Thanksgiving and Christmas for so many in greater Manchester.
The virtual silent auction kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and will remain open until midnight Friday, Nov. 20. Mark the dates on your calendar and look for an announcement at www.Unionleader.com/santafund as to when you can sneak a peek at auction items.