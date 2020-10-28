There seems to be a lot of interest developing around an upcoming event on a Tuesday in November and it is something on which pretty much everyone agrees. No, not that Tuesday event. This one is on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and it involves the Union Leader Santa Fund for the Salvation Army.

The pandemic has affected our annual drive just as it has so much else in everyday life. Even as the need for the Santa Fund’s mission increases, the means of raising the funds are somewhat stymied.

One such is the annual kickoff luncheon, with its featured auction. There won’t be a luncheon this year but a virtual auction is in the works, with all manner of goods and articles that are being donated. You might find something just right to brighten someone’s Christmas, much as the Santa Fund brightens Thanksgiving and Christmas for so many in greater Manchester.

The virtual silent auction kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and will remain open until midnight Friday, Nov. 20. Mark the dates on your calendar and look for an announcement at www.Unionleader.com/santafund as to when you can sneak a peek at auction items.

Sunday, October 25, 2020
Editorials

Our choice is Joe Biden*

This year’s general election ballot presents the voter with a dilemma. We have wrestled with this year’s choices, as we imagine many voters have. Up and down the ticket we are faced with choices in political ideologies, personalities, backgrounds and governing styles.

Editorials

Three-card Monte: Democratic sleight of hand

In their commentary on the facing page today, state Senators Chuck Morse and Jeb Bradley along with several Republican colleagues stress a basic and important point. It is that New Hampshire’s low-tax advantages are under serious threat once again.

Friday, October 23, 2020
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Editorials

The ‘death chamber’: Little light shed on TV ‘debate'

On the matter of the looming gubernatorial choice, no great light was shed during this week’s televised joust between Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Dan Feltes. Sununu has a solid record after two terms in office and wisely relied on that record for much of his allotted time.

Sunday, October 18, 2020
Editorials

Nashua comedy: Tepid support before cost soared

We have long been skeptical of the City of Nashua spending millions of taxpayer dollars in pursuit of creating a performing arts center out of the former Alec’s Shoe building in its downtown. The public demand for such a venue has always seemed faint, centered mostly with politicians who fin…

Editorials

Lost and found: Today's edition a treasure trove

Today’s Sunday News contains within it two publications that may contain different types of treasure for readers. One may reward you with real property of which you were unaware. Another may serve to remind you of the real wealth all Americans share.

Editorials

Barrett shone: Unscathed by broken process

One good piece of news amongst all the depressing items last week came in the U.S. Senate confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett. The bottom line is that Judge Barrett is one bright legal mind who has not only the intellect but also the intestinal fortitude to persevere in the many lega…

Friday, October 16, 2020
Editorials

Emergency powers: Good ruling in New Hampshire

A New Hampshire superior court judge was correct this week in rejecting Democratic legislative leaders’ court challenge to the statute giving Gov. Chris Sununu emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sununu has used those extraordinary powers in a sensible, transparent, and inclusive …

Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Editorials

Electoral question: Where does Pappas stand?

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas is apparently undecided on whether New Hampshire and the nation should continue with its current way of choosing a president. This view, made on a recent public radio “debate,” is astonishing.

Sunday, October 11, 2020
Editorials

Happy birthday, to us: Founding of a NH newspaper

On Sunday, Oct. 6, 1946, two men home from World War II published the first issue of their new New Hampshire newspaper. They had no presses, no home-delivery network, few advertising contracts, and just a handful of relationships with corner stores and newsstands. (They sold copies on church…