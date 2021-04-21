We hate to rain on anyone’s parade but we wonder what standards were used at the state level in naming Manchester its “School Board of the Year.” Is this for perfect attendance or just for playing well with others?
It surely can’t be for how the board, with Mayor Joyce Craig as its chair, has dealt with the most important issue to face school districts, parents, and the public throughout the state in this school year. That would, of course, be the COVID pandemic.
The Craig-led school board appeared to do anything but lead on this issue. While many school districts large and small managed to get back to much of their crucial in-school learning at the start of the current school year, Manchester did not and even today remains largely in remote mode.
The negative effects this has had are numerous. It has been hard on the kids, the parents, and the teachers, although the latter’s union has hardly been cooperative in getting things back to normal.
Going forward, flaws in contract work rules are going to need to be revised or the district is going to need someone with a strong backbone to stand up for the schools. Perhaps both will be needed. They should be front and center among issues when a new board is elected this fall. The same goes for the mayor’s office.
Meanwhile, Manchester school children won’t be back in classrooms full-time until next month, with summer vacation only a few weeks after that. Is that what makes Manchester proud?