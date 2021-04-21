We hate to rain on anyone’s parade but we wonder what standards were used at the state level in naming Manchester its “School Board of the Year.” Is this for perfect attendance or just for playing well with others?

It surely can’t be for how the board, with Mayor Joyce Craig as its chair, has dealt with the most important issue to face school districts, parents, and the public throughout the state in this school year. That would, of course, be the COVID pandemic.

The Craig-led school board appeared to do anything but lead on this issue. While many school districts large and small managed to get back to much of their crucial in-school learning at the start of the current school year, Manchester did not and even today remains largely in remote mode.

The negative effects this has had are numerous. It has been hard on the kids, the parents, and the teachers, although the latter’s union has hardly been cooperative in getting things back to normal.

Going forward, flaws in contract work rules are going to need to be revised or the district is going to need someone with a strong backbone to stand up for the schools. Perhaps both will be needed. They should be front and center among issues when a new board is elected this fall. The same goes for the mayor’s office.

Meanwhile, Manchester school children won’t be back in classrooms full-time until next month, with summer vacation only a few weeks after that. Is that what makes Manchester proud?

Sunday, April 18, 2021
Editorials

Manchester murals? Clean up the graffiti instead

Manchester’s mayor, as mayors are wont to do in an election year, was tossing out all manner of ideas last week. We have no quarrel with that. It is good to hear new ideas, and Mayor Joyce Craig says she wants to hear from the public about the $44 million that has fallen in the city’s lap un…

Editorials

Oh no, snow! Can locusts be far behind?

Judging from the official notifications from New Hampshire’s very own Office of Homeland Security last week, along with robocalls from power companies telling us to charge our batteries or head for higher ground, one would think that New Hampshire has never before had to deal with snow in April.

Friday, April 16, 2021
Editorials

Home and away: A dilemma at Dartmouth

A Dartmouth college student who wants to become a member of the town select board has a bit of a problem. He will be returning to his home state this summer, when the election will be held.

Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Editorials

Take a letter: But will SEC read it?

What does it say about New Hampshire government priorities that it adds a new and unnecessary office (see related editorial today) but can’t provide its Site Evaluation Committee with someone to open the mail and inform the public about public hearings?

Editorials

Adding NH jobs: This calls for a new state office

How on earth does Fidelity Investments intend to add 475 jobs in New Hampshire without the assistance of the state’s new Office of Outdoor Recreation Development? Or is the company, which is hiring 4,000 people nationwide, relying on this latest government office to reel in recruits?

Sunday, April 11, 2021
Friday, April 09, 2021
Editorials

Close the YDC: It has outlived its purpose

This week’s arrests in connection with the former Youth Development Center in Manchester should have no bearing on the future of the John H. Sununu Youth Services Center, its contemporary. The allegations are of sexual abuse from decades ago. More power to Deputy Attorney General Jane Young …

Editorials

Merrimack’s choice: Bill Boyd v. bear-fighter

Merrimack voters have an election to decide this coming Tuesday, April 13. They lost a fine House representative in December with the sudden death of Dick Hinch. Hinch was a steady and reliable citizen politician. His loss weighed heavily not just on Merrimack but on the Republican Party as …

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Editorials

Mask lessons: Sports is confused

Pembroke Academy’s athletic director no doubt has the right to dismiss his track and field coach for refusing to follow official protocols regarding mask-wearing by spring track and field athletes. If competing schools are following the mask rules, a maskless Pembroke team might have an adva…

Editorials

Olympic torch: Will Biden play ball?

The Wall Street Journal did a superb job of calling out President Joe Biden for his hypocrisy regarding changes to state voting law in Georgia — unless, of course, Biden intends to also have America boycott the next summer Olympics in Communist China.

Sunday, April 04, 2021
Editorials

Primary protection: Sec. Gardner's warning

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner knows a thing or two about election law. His concern over a Democratic bill now before the U.S. Senate (and supported by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan) is legitimate.