Readers of this opinion page know that we are rather partial to the Santa Fund. How could we not be? The Santa Fund shares some tough stories with readers but in the more than 60 years of its existence, it has always managed to have a happy ending.
The ending is not written by us, however. You, the donors, do that. You go by different names, some of which are familiar to us, some not.
One byline that pops up without fail in our donor lists is Anonymous. If our newsroom put that name on a story, readers might rightly say, “Hey, wait a minute. Who IS writing this?”
Not so with the Santa Fund. The Anonymous name is accepted, no questions asked. Well, for the most part. We must admit that our news instincts perk up when, say, a list includes an Anonymous donation of $7,500 as was the case this last Tuesday.
Who does that? Who gives such an amount from his or her pocketbook? For that matter, who gives $250 that way? Or $1,000? Or even $5? We were about to add that such generous souls get nothing in return, not even recognition. But that’s incorrect. They do get something in return. They get to know that they have shared the true love and spirit of Christmas with their fellow man. As for recognition, well, they know who they are and that’s enough for them. But our faith tells us that someone else also knows as well.
Christmas Eve is just a week away. There is still time to donate to the Santa Fund so that the Salvation Army can assist those in need. Donations by check may be mailed to Union Leader Santa Fund, PO Box 9555, Manchester, NH 03108. Or go to www.UnionLeader.com/santafund.
Do you like to read Christmas cards? Some of our favorites come not through the mail but through certain pages in the newspaper each December. Some come from people we know personally. A lot come from people we know only through these pages.
