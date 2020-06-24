New Hampshire Fish and Game often advises the public not to encourage roaming bears to come too close. Keep trash cans securely fastened. Don’t leave the grill out. And take down the bird feeders in summertime. We all know the drill.

Fish and Game, however, seems to have missed one: the air conditioner.

We think Fish and Game is barking up the wrong tree with its opinion that a Canaan man’s run-in with a bear in his driveway (the man’s, not the bear’s) was without provocation (by the man, not the bear).

The man went out to his truck last Friday night to retrieve an air conditioner and — boom! — quick as that a bear attacked him from behind. The man is OK, but he did receive some slashes from the bear’s claws.

Now Fish and Game says the bear will be euthanized if captured. Is the governor going to put up with this? Is it not possible that, given the current weather conditions, the bear was simply looking for a way to cool off, like all those humans do? Why not AC for the den?

“North Woods Law” might want to investigate.

