If ever a government scheme seemed ripe for the label of “boondoggle,” it would be the “Transportation Climate Initiative” being cooked up by something called the Georgetown Climate Center and apparently embraced by a dozen states.
That, thankfully, doesn’t include New Hampshire, at least for now. Gov. Chris Sununu has announced his opposition to a scheme that would hike gasoline taxes for New Hampshire drivers while funding “infrastructure improvements” in other states.
“I will not force Granite Staters to pay more for their gas just to subsidize other states’ crumbling infrastructure,” Sununu said this week.
The so-called “cap and trade” plan would set an arbitrary limit on carbon emissions from cars and trucks.
Gasoline providers would have to pay to distribute product over that limit, which would end up with motorists paying higher gas taxes. In New Hampshire, that may be as much as 17 cents per gallon.
But wait, there’s more. To encourage states to participate, some of the money that producers pay to exceed this cap would generously be returned to the states whose motorists actually paid the price.
And the money would be used for? Why for “green” projects, of course. Commuter rail expansion, park-and-ride parking lots, and road reconstruction, i.e., infrastructure.
In short, this scheme would have motorists paying more at the pump, with the money sent into a bureaucracy that would, naturally, keep a portion of it, and then return the remainder, along with directions on how to use it.
“Worse yet,” notes Greg Moore of Americans for Prosperity, “an unelected board would have the ability to raise this gas tax with no accountability.”
This boondoggle is truly a green initiative, though. It would take the green out of motorist wallets in a big way.