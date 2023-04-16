A reader turned up the heat after seeing today’s holiday referred to as “Greek Easter” in Janine Lademan’s weekly “Granite Kitchen” column last week, alongside the recipes for phyllo cups, glazed figs and tzatziki.

As the eagle-eyed patron rightly points out, many people of the Earth celebrate Easter today, not just our Greek friends.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Sunday, April 09, 2023

Mixed messages: Got your Narcan handy?

There is no longer any need to be concerned about rising drug abuse and the related deaths among our youth. You (and they) can now get naloxone without a prescription. In fact, the opioid-reversal drug, under the brand name Narcan, is available in vending machines and at some public libraries.

Friday, April 07, 2023

It’s about safety? Wellington addition

Give the developer credit for creativity at least. Manchester’s Zoning Board is being asked to allow the addition of a drive-up window at a new gas station and Dunkin’ coffee shop being built on busy Wellington Road. It’s a safety measure, you see.

Ladies last: Bay State sensibilities

You can’t make this stuff up. Except you can, now that we are in an age of artificial intelligence, where an algorithm can do your term paper or your taxes and can put the Pope in a puffy coat for all to see.

Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Sunday, April 02, 2023