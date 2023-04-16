A reader turned up the heat after seeing today’s holiday referred to as “Greek Easter” in Janine Lademan’s weekly “Granite Kitchen” column last week, alongside the recipes for phyllo cups, glazed figs and tzatziki.
As the eagle-eyed patron rightly points out, many people of the Earth celebrate Easter today, not just our Greek friends.
“It’s Orthodox Easter as in the Eastern Orthodox Church, which is the religion of a lot of nationalities such as Ukrainian, Syrian, Russian, Serbian, etc.,” she noted.
“And in Manchester you actually have an Orthodox Church that is not Greek,” she said. “The Union Leader has been getting this right for quite a few years, but it seems that a little education is in order.”
And we thank her for the lesson.
Whatever one’s preference, today is a remembrance of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ and comes amid a backdrop of war in the heart of the Eastern Orthodox world.
There is no longer any need to be concerned about rising drug abuse and the related deaths among our youth. You (and they) can now get naloxone without a prescription. In fact, the opioid-reversal drug, under the brand name Narcan, is available in vending machines and at some public libraries.
Give the developer credit for creativity at least. Manchester’s Zoning Board is being asked to allow the addition of a drive-up window at a new gas station and Dunkin’ coffee shop being built on busy Wellington Road. It’s a safety measure, you see.
You can’t make this stuff up. Except you can, now that we are in an age of artificial intelligence, where an algorithm can do your term paper or your taxes and can put the Pope in a puffy coat for all to see.