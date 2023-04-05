It’s a good thing that it has pretty much stopped snowing in appreciable amounts. Otherwise, the end of the school year would bump into “Juneteenth.” Teachers don’t qualify for the new holiday but if all the year-round personnel are absent, how would that work?
“Juneteenth” commemorates June 19, 1865, when freedom for slaves in Texas was finally proclaimed.
President Joe Biden, who remembers the day as if it were yesterday, pushed for its recognition as a national holiday and Congress obliged. Poor old Abe Lincoln might have thought it was a pretty big deal when he signed the Emancipation Proclamation but he was never hip to identity politics. Heck, his own birthday doesn’t get such recognition.
The Manchester School Board may think that adding yet another paid holiday won’t matter much because it affects only year-round employees. Don’t bet on it. We expect the teachers’ union will be clamoring for the day come the next contract.
New Hampshire’s Supreme Court has correctly decided this week that it has no business involving itself in murderess Pamela Smart’s request for a clemency hearing before the governor and council. The matter, the court said, is a “political, nonjusticiable question.”
The headline read that Mayor Jim Donchess is “bullish” on Nashua’s future. One could argue, though, that when it comes to his flowery talk of commuter rail to Boston, “bullish” is not quite the right word.