Once again, the New Hampshire public is being told that it has no right to know what is going on within a public entity, including the results of an investigation paid for by that same public.
The Hampstead School Board has made the reasonable request that its members be allowed to see the results of an investigation into a former supervisory union employee’s allegation of a hostile working environment.
The independent study, costing a cool $28,600, resulted in a finding that the employee’s allegations had “no merit.”
This was announced by the chair of School Administrative Unit 55, of which Hampstead is a member, at a meeting last month. But SAU chair Kimberly Farah provided no details and, of course, no report.
“To lock the report away and no one sees it,” said Hampstead board member James Sweeney, “you know what that smells like. That’s just ridiculous. We need to know what’s going on.”
He and other board members said it’s important for them to see the report so that they are aware of any problems that need to be addressed.
We expect the board will be told that the matter involves “personnel” and thus cannot be disclosed. Indeed, it is only due to the work of Union Leader Correspondent Jason Schreiber that the public knows of a wage settlement between the employee, former SAU business coordinator Thomas Geary, and the SAU.
Instances like this happen regularly across New Hampshire. The public is kept in the dark, which leads to either apathy or distrust or both. It’s a bad situation.
Even as the courts review past interpretations of the “personnel” exemption in the Right to Know law, legislators ought to be preparing to make clear what the public needs to know about the public’s business.