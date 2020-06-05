Thinking of the D-Day anniversary tomorrow, we note the passing of another member of what author Tom Brokaw called the Greatest Generation.

We didn’t know Carl Nichols, Sr., whose obituary was published in our newspaper earlier this week.

But in reading it, we recognized a profile similar to many Americans whose experiences and sacrifices marked the best of our 20th century.

Nichols was from Woburn, Mass., but during the Depression the Civilian Conservation Corps sent him to work in Conway. He was just 16. His military enlistment two years later put him in the war in time to participate in the Normandy invasion, operating an amphibious craft (the kind of “duck” boat one sees in Boston or Portland, Maine, on occasion.)

Like many other young men, Nichols returned to America to start a life. He settled in Plaistow, married the love of his life, and started a business (C. Nichols and Sons, Logging and Land Clearing).

Also like many of his comrades who had contributed so much to the defense of his country, he became involved in community life, serving as an assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 136 in Epping.

Carl Nichols died at Hillsborough County Nursing Home from complications of COVID-19. He was 96. New Hampshire and America are richer for his life and his service. May he rest in peace.

