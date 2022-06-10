Running for yet another term (this will be six) in Congress, Annie Kuster says it has been the “honor of a lifetime” to represent New Hampshire in Washington. That’s nice. But it is not supposed to be FOR a lifetime.
We don’t think the nation’s founders envisioned that the country would one day produce a permanent class of paid politicians who spend their lives taking in the public’s money and then doling it back out along with florid announcements of how they fought so hard to secure it.
The founders had no need for mandatory term limits. Citizens were expected to serve their country for a limited time — in a limited government — and then return home to their day jobs.
Today, however, politicians rarely leave office while still upright. The percentage of incumbents who lose an election is minuscule; the power of the office brings overwhelming name recognition, among other perks.
Modern day New Hampshire has had a few notable exceptions to the office-for-life rule. U.S. Senators Judd Gregg, Gordon Humphrey, and the late Warren Rudman come to mind as among those who served and stepped aside.
We don’t expect Annie Kuster to add her name to that list any time soon.
There are “red flag” warnings in the news these days as the nation grapples with the threats of mayhem made by individuals whose mental health may be in crisis. We are told that if we see something amiss with our neighbor next-door or on a social platform we are to say something.
When it comes to New Hampshire pro-life voters, Gov. Chris Sununu may think he has a buffer zone around him. With likely Democratic opponents even more pro-abortion than he, where else are pro-lifers to go?
The root causes of mass murders such as America continues to witness in recent times are many. A loss of faith in God, the lack of moral teaching, the sewage piped through social media to children, all have contributed to a sense of hopelessness for many young people.
Having repeated his position that the United States will defend Taiwan with force if need be against an invasion by the Communist Chinese, President Joe Biden has quickly lapsed back into “strategic ambiguity.”