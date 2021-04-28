Manchester is losing a valued public servant with the resignation of Ward 9 School Board member Arthur Beaudry. He is moving to Somersworth with his family. The Hilltoppers community would be wise to sign him up for something.
We didn’t always agree with Beaudry but we are among the many who always admired him for taking a stand and asking tough questions. Beaudry wasn’t afraid to bring up the touchy subjects of redistricting and closing a high school. It has yet to be accomplished, but not for lack of his energy and resolve.
Likewise, Beaudry spoke up when former School Superintendent Dr. Bolgan Vargas suddenly gave his notice. He believed Vargas quit after repeatedly being second-guessed by some, including Mayor Joyce Craig.
As Brendan O’Connor noted in his letter to this newspaper, Beaudry did not just go along to get along.
“He often asked tough questions and was able to disagree in a respectful manner,” wrote O’Connor. “He didn’t just point out what was wrong; he did something about it and made a difference.”
We wish Mr. Beaudry success in his new home and thank him for his service to Manchester.