Manchester is losing a valued public servant with the resignation of Ward 9 School Board member Arthur Beaudry. He is moving to Somersworth with his family. The Hilltoppers community would be wise to sign him up for something.

We didn’t always agree with Beaudry but we are among the many who always admired him for taking a stand and asking tough questions. Beaudry wasn’t afraid to bring up the touchy subjects of redistricting and closing a high school. It has yet to be accomplished, but not for lack of his energy and resolve.

Likewise, Beaudry spoke up when former School Superintendent Dr. Bolgan Vargas suddenly gave his notice. He believed Vargas quit after repeatedly being second-guessed by some, including Mayor Joyce Craig.

As Brendan O’Connor noted in his letter to this newspaper, Beaudry did not just go along to get along.

“He often asked tough questions and was able to disagree in a respectful manner,” wrote O’Connor. “He didn’t just point out what was wrong; he did something about it and made a difference.”

We wish Mr. Beaudry success in his new home and thank him for his service to Manchester.

Sunday, April 25, 2021
Editorials

Critical Race Theory: HB 544 isn't the answer

There is much wrong with New Hampshire House Bill 544, currently attached to state budget legislation. It would supposedly stop the propagation of such divisive concepts as “Critical Race Theory” (CRT) in public classrooms or in private work spaces.

Editorials

BIA misses point: No criticism of CRT

The Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire was right to oppose HB 544 (see related editorial). Government shouldn’t be telling private companies what they can and cannot address with their employees.

Editorials

Toast Elbe Day: But not Navalny's jailer

  • Updated

One of the more uplifting moments of World War II happened this day in the spring of 1945. On April 25th in Torgau, Germany, and elsewhere nearby, Soviet and American troops met, cutting remaining German resistance in two. Hitler would take his own life less than a week later in the rubble o…

Friday, April 23, 2021
Editorials

Pot in the car: Getting high on the highway

We don’t know what intoxicant or drug may have impaired a wrong-way driver on the Everett Turnpike last Friday night week. But the result — two young lives lost — is another reminder of what a potentially deadly weapon we wield whenever we get behind the wheel.

Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Editorials

An odd choice: Manchester’s school board

We hate to rain on anyone’s parade but we wonder what standards were used at the state level in naming Manchester its “School Board of the Year.” Is this for perfect attendance or just for playing well with others?

Sunday, April 18, 2021
Editorials

Manchester murals? Clean up the graffiti instead

Manchester’s mayor, as mayors are wont to do in an election year, was tossing out all manner of ideas last week. We have no quarrel with that. It is good to hear new ideas, and Mayor Joyce Craig says she wants to hear from the public about the $44 million that has fallen in the city’s lap un…

Editorials

Oh no, snow! Can locusts be far behind?

Judging from the official notifications from New Hampshire’s very own Office of Homeland Security last week, along with robocalls from power companies telling us to charge our batteries or head for higher ground, one would think that New Hampshire has never before had to deal with snow in April.

Friday, April 16, 2021
Editorials

Home and away: A dilemma at Dartmouth

A Dartmouth college student who wants to become a member of the town select board has a bit of a problem. He will be returning to his home state this summer, when the election will be held.

Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Editorials

Take a letter: But will SEC read it?

What does it say about New Hampshire government priorities that it adds a new and unnecessary office (see related editorial today) but can’t provide its Site Evaluation Committee with someone to open the mail and inform the public about public hearings?

Editorials

Adding NH jobs: This calls for a new state office

How on earth does Fidelity Investments intend to add 475 jobs in New Hampshire without the assistance of the state’s new Office of Outdoor Recreation Development? Or is the company, which is hiring 4,000 people nationwide, relying on this latest government office to reel in recruits?

Sunday, April 11, 2021