We are getting a bit confused, we will admit. Are we going to need a photo ID to vote absentee or is that just needed for summer camp owners who want to get vaccinated here? Perhaps it is safest just to be an out-of-stater and enroll at UNH or Dartmouth. That way, you don’t need anything.

There was great upset in the land when it was reported this week that anyone owning property in New Hampshire was eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine here, scarce though it is. Anyone? The New Yorker with the lake house in Meredith? The Bay Stater with the cozy cabin in the Great North Woods? What are we, Florida? (Actually, the Sunshine State finally realized last week that its winter population is comprised of New Hampshire and other northern wastelands out-of-staters. It has banned them from the needle.)

New Hampshire has followed suit. The vaccine requirements are now much stricter than if you are simply a sophomore from Swampscott who is “domiciled” in Durham and likes to vote here. To do that, you just show up at the polls. But if you want to be vaccinated you better bring one of these to your appointment: a valid NH drivers’ license or non-driver ID or a payroll check or employment contract or some Social Security document with your New Hampshire address.

Meanwhile, Concord is wrestling with absentee voting legislation. The Democrats favor their student option: Vote here anytime, anywhere, by any means, no questions asked. No ID required. Anything more stringent is “voter suppression.” Horrors.

The Republicans, meanwhile, want to attack a problem that doesn’t seem to have occurred here. They expect technically-challenged old folks to somehow show photo ID when they apply (online?) for an absentee ballot as they shove off for Florida.

As noted, college enrollment appears to be the best option. Don’t worry, Joe Biden is going to make it free for all.

Sunday, January 24, 2021
Editorials

Teacher unions fume: They don't like COVID-19 facts

Gov. Chris Sununu called out teacher unions last week for politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic and they didn’t like it one little bit. He happens to be correct that the great majority of New Hampshire’s public schools can be and ought to be open for in-classroom learning. Parents and school bo…

Friday, January 22, 2021
Editorials

Shun this 'pathway': NH doesn't need more govt.

Once upon a time, not that long ago, New Hampshire had a core of strong specialty schools for those interested in learning a trade or craft as opposed to a bachelor’s degree. The vocational and technical colleges were born out of the post-war (that was World War II) need to match returning G…

Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Editorials

Speaker Packard's challenge: A lesson from Teddy Roosevelt

  • Updated

The exact quote and circumstances have been beclouded by the years, but it is generally accepted that President Theodore Roosevelt, frustrated with the antics of his eldest daughter, once observed: “I can either run the country or I can attend to Alice, but I cannot possibly do both.”

Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Editorials

Slow flu: A bit of good news

It was nice to read in the most recent New Hampshire Sunday News that flu cases in 2020 have dropped to almost nothing. Doctors are pointing to the COVID-19 precautions of wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and frequent handwashing as the reason for the lack of influenza cases.

Editorials

Assaulting your right to know

New Hampshire police have a very difficult and often dangerous job keeping the citizens of our great state protected. We support them in their mission.

Sunday, January 17, 2021
Editorials

Get back to school: Excuses are wearing thin

Asked at his press conference last Thursday why teachers aren’t getting first priority for vaccinations, Gov. Chris Sununu noted that teachers deal with the age group least susceptible to the ravages of COVID-19. He also said that if a teacher is age 65 or over, or has serious health conditi…

Friday, January 15, 2021
Editorials

A pox on both houses: Our senators’ vaccinations

Sorry, but we don’t buy the New Hampshire GOP’s “cutting the line” complaint against our two U.S. senators for getting vaccinated last week anymore than we buy the Democrat response that the Republicans had “crossed the line” by “viciously attacking female members of Congress.”

Editorials

Orwell on the highway: About those message boards

The state’s electronic message boards along our highways can be helpful in emergencies and when traffic backups warn that a different route might be in order. When not used for traffic information, however, things can get confusing.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021