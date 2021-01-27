We are getting a bit confused, we will admit. Are we going to need a photo ID to vote absentee or is that just needed for summer camp owners who want to get vaccinated here? Perhaps it is safest just to be an out-of-stater and enroll at UNH or Dartmouth. That way, you don’t need anything.
There was great upset in the land when it was reported this week that anyone owning property in New Hampshire was eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine here, scarce though it is. Anyone? The New Yorker with the lake house in Meredith? The Bay Stater with the cozy cabin in the Great North Woods? What are we, Florida? (Actually, the Sunshine State finally realized last week that its winter population is comprised of New Hampshire and other northern wastelands out-of-staters. It has banned them from the needle.)
New Hampshire has followed suit. The vaccine requirements are now much stricter than if you are simply a sophomore from Swampscott who is “domiciled” in Durham and likes to vote here. To do that, you just show up at the polls. But if you want to be vaccinated you better bring one of these to your appointment: a valid NH drivers’ license or non-driver ID or a payroll check or employment contract or some Social Security document with your New Hampshire address.
Meanwhile, Concord is wrestling with absentee voting legislation. The Democrats favor their student option: Vote here anytime, anywhere, by any means, no questions asked. No ID required. Anything more stringent is “voter suppression.” Horrors.
The Republicans, meanwhile, want to attack a problem that doesn’t seem to have occurred here. They expect technically-challenged old folks to somehow show photo ID when they apply (online?) for an absentee ballot as they shove off for Florida.
As noted, college enrollment appears to be the best option. Don’t worry, Joe Biden is going to make it free for all.