New Hampshire police have a very difficult and often dangerous job keeping the citizens of our great state protected. We support them in their mission.

Crucial to that mission is the help and trust of the citizens. Citizens need to have faith that the men and women behind the badge are acting in the best interest of the community.

Bad cops are rare. Luckily, New Hampshire’s strong media outlets have utilized a robust right to know law to keep the public informed of the few bad apples and how they are dealt with.

The Right-to-Know Law is not absolute. There are currently a number of exempted items, including municipal personnel files.

According to Senate Bill 39, this general protection is not enough. This new bill seeks to create a separate protected class for police by adding a new exemption for “Information and records contained in personnel files, internal investigations, and preemployment background investigations of any state or local law enforcement officer.”

Under current law the result of an investigation into officer misconduct may be made public subject to a balancing test between the privacy interest of the officer and the public interest. The public interest of a publicly funded investigation into a public employee is quite high, as it should be. Under SB 39 the investigation would be sealed, public interest be damned.

Our core belief here is that the public has a right to know what its government is doing. For many citizens the police are the government. Nationwide events since last summer have shown that there is a thirst for more transparency from our officers. A veil of secrecy over the workings of police will only erode the crucial trust between officers and citizens.

As the Washington Post reminds us, “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” The forces of darkness are gathering at the State House; they must be defeated. A remote hearing on SB 39 will be held at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon. Details can be found at: http://gencourt.state.nh.us/

Sunday, January 17, 2021
