The Manchester aldermanic meeting scheduled for Tuesday night has, like a lot of things, been postponed due to the COVID-19 challenges. That should provide the aldermen and Mayor Joyce Craig with time to consider carefully an issue regarding the Board of Assessors.

Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter contends that the city is violating its charter by not filling a vacancy. The charter calls for the board to have three assessors. It has managed to operate with just two for quite a while.

But having two assessors leaves board processes open to disagreement and delay when a citizen or business comes before it and the two officials can’t agree.

Porter’s move to fill the vacant post was recently dismissed by voice vote. A couple of the aldermen said the assessors are doing fine as is. Why add more expense?

Why, indeed. A thorough review of the assessing operations, with an eye toward reducing expenditures, is a good idea. The city can do that, even Porter says, if the aldermen vote to “reorganize” the office.

But it seems a stretch to contend that merely by not filling the third assessor position, this is a “reorganization” of the office.

The city is certainly in need of saving money. How about the mayor and aldermen put their heads together and find a way to actually review and reorganize the assessing department? Who knows? They may find a lot more than one position that can be eliminated.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Editorials

Boys will be girls: PC trounces biology in NH House vote

  • Editorial
  • Updated

It was disappointing but not surprising that the Democrat-led House of Representatives rejected a bill last week to protect girls’ sports for girls. Rep. Mark Pearson of Hampstead did his best in arguing for the girls; but the politically correct (and biologically wrong) crowd must have its way.

Editorials

Sanctuary in Lebanon: 'The Americans are coming!'

  • Editorial
  • Updated

While it remains unclear just how Hillsborough County wants to cooperate, or not, with U.S. immigration authorities, the voters in Lebanon have made it clear. They not only won’t cooperate, but they have instructed their community to blow the whistle if they hear that the feds may be coming.

Friday, March 13, 2020
Editorials

Get it right, please: Trump trips; NH hides useful info

Making things as clear as they can, as quickly as they can, in connection with the new coronavirus is important on the part of government officials at all levels. The President’s televised address Wednesday night failed to do so. New Hampshire’s own information sharing also seems a bit wobbly.

Editorials

Postpone Legislature: Setting the right NH example

With New Hampshire having the largest legislative body of all 50 states, and with the average age of its members being a wee bit on the high side, it would seem to us that the Legislature would be a leading candidate for postponing its full sessions for a while.

Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Editorials

NH information, please: More, not less, is important now

  • Updated

We will hope for the best regarding the “joint information center” that the state was opening Tuesday morning to deal with COVID-19 (the disease caused by the new coronavirus). As we understand it, the center will both push out information as well as handle inquiries from the news media.

Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Saturday, March 07, 2020
Editorials

Leave of their senses: A mandate, funded by an income tax

  • Editorial

One of the keys to New Hampshire’s economic success has been its deserved reputation for keeping government out of the private sector’s business as much as possible. Another, of course, has been a steadfast refusal to saddle us with a broadbased sales or income tax.

Friday, March 06, 2020
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Editorials

Sullivan and Klobuchar: Two losses for the Democratic Party

The news about two Democrats of interest in New Hampshire came on the same day this week. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her bid for the presidential nomination and Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan said she won’t be seeking a new term on the Democratic National Committee.