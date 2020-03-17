The Manchester aldermanic meeting scheduled for Tuesday night has, like a lot of things, been postponed due to the COVID-19 challenges. That should provide the aldermen and Mayor Joyce Craig with time to consider carefully an issue regarding the Board of Assessors.
Ward 8 Alderman Mike Porter contends that the city is violating its charter by not filling a vacancy. The charter calls for the board to have three assessors. It has managed to operate with just two for quite a while.
But having two assessors leaves board processes open to disagreement and delay when a citizen or business comes before it and the two officials can’t agree.
Porter’s move to fill the vacant post was recently dismissed by voice vote. A couple of the aldermen said the assessors are doing fine as is. Why add more expense?
Why, indeed. A thorough review of the assessing operations, with an eye toward reducing expenditures, is a good idea. The city can do that, even Porter says, if the aldermen vote to “reorganize” the office.
But it seems a stretch to contend that merely by not filling the third assessor position, this is a “reorganization” of the office.
The city is certainly in need of saving money. How about the mayor and aldermen put their heads together and find a way to actually review and reorganize the assessing department? Who knows? They may find a lot more than one position that can be eliminated.