Upon hearing of the death last week of Lionel LeBlanc, someone wrote on Facebook that he will always be remembered for his smile and his infectious enthusiasm for America and its military veterans.
That is our memory as well, along with picking out Master Sgt. Retired LeBlanc, proudly marching in Manchester’s parades, usually decked out in his vintage leather jacket.
LeBlanc was justly proud of his service in World War II with the U.S. Army Air Corps.
He belonged to several veterans posts and was a tireless advocate for other veterans. He would call our news office regularly with tips about some veterans issue or event upcoming. Being honored with the Maurice L. McQuillen service to veterans award delighted him.
His obit said it all. “There wasn’t anything Lionel wouldn’t do for a veteran.”
At ease, Master Sgt. LeBlanc. Mission accomplished.