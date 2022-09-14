For all the talk of the imminent downfall of democracy, it sure didn’t seem so at the polls yesterday. Our own experience was no doubt repeated many times across New Hampshire.
People outside held signs for candidates. Sometimes primary opponents’ signs were right next to each other. Sign holders, facing a long and rainy day, smiled and said hello to friends and strangers alike. (You never know what might affect a vote.)
Inside, voters identified themselves to poll volunteers and in return received a colored ticket. Asked if the ticket was also good for a beer, a volunteer told us maybe — after 5 p.m.!
One voter declined to state his address aloud, saying he didn’t have to. The volunteers smiled and somehow resolved the situation, leaving us to wonder just how many times those smiles would be needed during the long day.
There were winners and losers yesterday, as is always the case. Those who take the time and energy to stand for public office are to be admired for that. But to us the real winners are the women and men who give up a day to make sure that those who wish to run and those who wish to exercise the right to vote are able to do so with a high degree of confidence in the system.
Russell Prescott and Gail Huff Brown truly looked like the two adults in a roomful of squabbling children on Tuesday night’s 1st District Republican candidate show. (Kudos to WMUR-TV and Adam Sexton for providing this forum.)
While President Joe Biden warns darkly of an end to democracy should certain far-right “MAGA” types take over Congress this November, his U.S. Senate buddy, Chuck Schumer, is trying his big-bucks best to keep sensible conservatives from winning Republican primaries, including here in New Hampshire.
One of our colleagues was murdered seven years ago. It is not easy to write that sentence. The memory of Denise Robert remains warm and strong in the hearts of her co-workers, clients, and friends in the Greater Manchester community.
Without knowing all the facts, it is difficult to fully assess the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Florida estate. By the same standard, we can only wonder why the nation’s intelligence bosses are just now announcing a security review of the supposedly sensitive papers that Trump took with him.