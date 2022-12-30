Should auld acquaintance be forgot,
And never brought to mind?
Should auld acquaintance be forgot,
And never brought to mind?
Should auld acquaintance be forgot,
And auld lang syne!
For auld lang syne, my dear,
For auld lang syne.
We’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet,
For auld lang syne.
And surely ye’ll be your pint stowp!
And surely I’ll be mine!
And we’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet,
For auld lang syne.
For auld lang syne, my dear,
For auld lang syne.
We’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet,
For auld lang syne.
We twa hae run about the braes,
And pou’d the gowans fine;
But we’ve wander’d mony a weary fit,
Sin’ auld lang syne.
For auld lang syne, my dear,
For auld lang syne.
We’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet,
For auld lang syne.
We twa hae paidl’d in the burn,
Frae morning sun till dine;
But seas between us braid hae roar’d
Sin’ auld lang syne.
For auld lang syne, my dear,
For auld lang syne.
We’ll tak a cup o’ kindness yet,
For auld lang syne.
And there’s a hand, my trusty fere!
And gie’s a hand o’ thine!
And we’ll tak a right gude-willie waught,
For auld lang syne.
We have experienced times in which the power went off at Christmas and/or Thanksgiving. It’s not much fun. So we have some understanding of what it was like for many Granite Staters over this past weekend.
To know Judy Reardon was to admire her intellect, passion, and determination. And if you were on the other side of a political issue, it was to know you had a formidable opponent. Win or lose a battle, though, there were no hard feelings when all was said and done.
Beginning next spring, Joe Grandmaison will be helping the Nashua Boys and Girls Club.
They haven’t got it quite right but Manchester School Board members are ahead of the State of New Hampshire in how one chooses a private firm for a big project.
Donald Trump is now selling Donald Trump digital trading cards. The question is not whether the man has no shame. That was answered long ago.
Christmas is next weekend. There is still time to give someone a great gift.
Some liberals are investing in a New Hampshire advertisement that pleads with President Joe Biden not to seek reelection. They fear, rightly, that with him as their nominee, the Democrats will lose the White House.
Pot pushers promoting yet another New Hampshire legalization bill will no doubt ignore a new national highway safety study. They do so at our peril.
New Hampshire’s mountains, particularly the presidential range, have been attracting casual tourists and expert climbers alike for two centuries. They are a source of great beauty and inspiration — and a scene of countless mishaps and tragedy.
Proponents again pushing pot for New Hampshire are apparently toking different varieties themselves. Either that or the pot of gold at the end of their rainbow is too big to lift.
