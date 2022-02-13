This newspaper led the fight years ago to cease twice-yearly inspections (you read that right) and go to once a year. Automotive interests resisted, mightily, but it made sense.

We disagree with those who want inspections ended altogether. They are called safety stickers for a reason. Vehicles driving on public roads and highways are and should be subject to public rules and inspection. Not all drivers are created equal. Do we really want some bozo, already distracted with texting, barreling our way in a rust bucket with bad brakes?

Car technology and durability have increased exponentially in recent times. Therefore, we can see an argument for limiting annual inspections to those cars that are at least two or three years old.

But safety inspections should continue unless and until such time as cars become foolproof or fools prove themselves otherwise.

