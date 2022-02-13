This newspaper led the fight years ago to cease twice-yearly inspections (you read that right) and go to once a year. Automotive interests resisted, mightily, but it made sense.
We disagree with those who want inspections ended altogether. They are called safety stickers for a reason. Vehicles driving on public roads and highways are and should be subject to public rules and inspection. Not all drivers are created equal. Do we really want some bozo, already distracted with texting, barreling our way in a rust bucket with bad brakes?
Car technology and durability have increased exponentially in recent times. Therefore, we can see an argument for limiting annual inspections to those cars that are at least two or three years old.
But safety inspections should continue unless and until such time as cars become foolproof or fools prove themselves otherwise.
New Hampshire Republicans who hope to challenge U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in the fall may want to hold up on chasing after the official Donald Trump seal of approval. The cracks are beginning to emerge in Trumpville.
We have become accustomed to many in the news media interjecting into pretty much every story on Donald J. Trump a sentence noting the falsity of his claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Nothing wrong with that, but determining truth from lies is not always so easy to do. One n…
Gov. Chris Sununu is generally good about being upfront with the public. That is why we were puzzled recently about letters he exchanged with the Massachusetts’ high court in the matter of Harmony Montgomery, a little girl who hasn’t been seen in more than two years.
Some of those convicted for the invasion of the U.S. Capitol last year have said they were only following the urgings of Donald Trump and that they are sorry they did so. Will these people be included in the pardons that Trump is promising rioters if he somehow reclaims the White House?
Tom Brady has announced his retirement from professional football. It seems clear that he had made that decision earlier than his Tuesday announcement but, understandably, he didn’t like the fact that some news media reported it before he did. His camp should have simply said “no comment” af…