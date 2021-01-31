The 10-year census will be late this year, meaning New Hampshire’s required voting apportionment won’t be accomplished until later in 2021. But some Republican Party officials are apparently already making plans to re-draw our two congressional districts with the aim of fool-proofing the First District for the GOP. This is a bad, defeatist idea.
Republicans currently hold neither congressional seat. But that is no reason to cede the second district to incumbent Democrat Anne Kuster while focusing all energy against Chris Pappas in the first. Both districts have swung between the parties through the years, with strong Republicans (think Jim Cleveland and Louis Wyman) holding them for long spells. The first district’s bouncing like a rubber ball has been due to the lack of quality candidates on both sides.
Rep. Kuster is far from unbeatable, given a strong opponent with a clear platform. Defeating Pappas, meanwhile, won’t be a walk in the park even if the dice are loaded against him.
Drawing a red line around the first district gives the impression that Republicans are scared of what’s on the other side of the wall. That isn’t the sign of a strong party and it may have negative repercussions for the GOP in future statewide races as well.