One of the many public safety questions that arises from our current pandemic is what to do with criminals behind bars. Letting them all go free is one plan. We would rank it just a tad ahead of arming them on their way out the prison door.
Seriously, the first option ought to be that prisons and county jails take every possible precaution to protect the health of their inmates and of those who guard them. That means protective gear, minimal interactions, and isolation for prisoners showing any COVID-19 symptoms.
It also means that our prisons and jails should be prepared to transfer prisoners from one facility to another if there is more room for suspect illness cases at a particular jail.
It also means that a prisoner could be released to home confinement if he or she has an underlying health condition, is a non-violent offender, is not a safety or flight risk, and the jail has no other means to isolate the person.
That should not have included Terrance Perkins of Tamworth, released last week from the Carroll County jail by Superior Court Justice Amy Ignatius. Jail Superintendent Jason Henry recommended the release but he should have found a way to separate the prisoner or transfer him to another jail.
Why? Perkins is 73 and he does have diabetes. But he also has a record of using a firearm to threaten family members and has been accused of assaulting a female guard while in jail.
His release was opposed by the county attorney on public safety grounds. It was also opposed by a victims’ rights group as a reckless decision that tells victims that their rights and safety are “less important than those of the criminals that commit violence and abuse.”
This release should not set the standard for dealing with prisoners in the present circumstances. The judge should ask for a do-over.