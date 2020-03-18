It doesn’t help America or its independent news media for the President of the United States to routinely refer to the “fake media” and its “fake news.”
But neither does it help for some in the news media to joyfully jump on every tongue-twisted phrase that the President utters.
After nearly four years of this, most people understand that Donald Trump is not the most effective wordsmith in the land. He often speaks in a half-sentence code, which he assumes his audience, including the news media, understands. (Democrat Joe Biden sometimes does likewise.)
It would be better for the President, and for the country, if he didn’t speak as much. But then he would be jumped on for not speaking.
The other day, in connection with COVID-19, Trump used the words “under control.” No sentient being over the age of 6 thinks we have the disease under control, and that includes the President. He made it a bit clearer the next day that he was referring to the government’s response to the virus as being “under control.”
The dustup over those words was a waste of time that could have been better spent on more productive reporting.
Ditto for the fellow at the White House briefing who asked Trump to rate his own performance on handling the crisis, on a scale of one to 10.
Seriously? Asked of any President, how would such a question advance the cause of getting out the facts on this disease? Asked of Donald Trump, it was, to use a phrase, fake news.