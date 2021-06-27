Gov. Charlie Baker proposes giving Massachusetts consumers two whole months of freedom from that state’s 6.5 percent sales tax. Atta boy, Charlie. Only 10 more months and you will be where New Hampshire is (and always has been): sales-tax free.

The liberals who run the Bay State legislature were aghast at the Republican governor’s modest proposal. Some fainted dead away at the thought of returning taxpayer revenue (of which the state has a surplus) to the taxpayers. They called it a “political gimmick” that merely extends the two-day tax-free holiday that Massachusetts has been granting its peasants for several years. Either option reminds those consumers that for a few gallons of highly-taxed gasoline, they can shop in tax-free New Hampshire the year round.

Baker may be hoping that spiking the tax for two whole months would give real relief to businesses that lose significant revenue from that border-hopping. It might. But consumers are unlikely to compress a year’s worth of shopping into just two months.

We hope Gov. Chris Sununu will follow former Gov. John Lynch’s example and promote the New Hampshire Advantage during these tax “holidays” whatever their length. We would suggest Sununu do so through some Massachusetts media advertising. This would have the added benefit of irritating his New Hampshire foes. Every time the governor makes an effective pitch for the Granite State, they cringe.

Friday, June 25, 2021

Say his name: Lincoln and June 19

The end of slavery in America was, as Joe Biden might put it, a big ***ing deal. The “Juneteenth” observance, now a federal holiday, marked the date in Texas in 1865 when an order was issued in conformance with the Emancipation Proclamation that President Lincoln had issued in the midst of t…

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Hear ye, hear ye: Goldhardt’s schooling

Manchester School Superintendent John Goldhardt is right to want multiple public sessions to encourage citizen input on his ambitious plans to consolidate the city’s high schools. He is also right that June and July are poor times to expect large turnouts. He thinks August and September are …

Mark Stebbins, R.I.P.: Manchester owes him much

The Greater Manchester’s Boys and Girls Club kicked off its summer fun activities at Camp Foster in Bedford this week. We wonder how many of the kids enjoying it know how much they (and their parents) owe to one of the individuals who did so much to make it happen.

Sunday, June 20, 2021

A good NH budget: Conservative appeal

Conservative legislators, and conservatives in general, should have little trouble getting behind the state budget package up for a final vote this week. The compromise reached on emergency executive power is reasonable. It sets a firm time limit of 90 days, after which the Legislature can v…

Liberal dismay: Sununu on the telly

A reader asked us what we thought of Democratic Party attacks on Gov. Chris Sununu for his appearance in a television ad campaign urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccinations. We thought them absurd.

Friday, June 18, 2021

The right thing to do

Credit U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen with sticking to a worthy objective. She has been working for years now to see that America pays back at least some of the Afghan citizens who risked their lives to help the U.S. in their country.

The wrong thing: Translating Title IX

The latest wrong thing being done in Washington is the Biden administration decision this week to help biological men invade the world of women’s sports.

Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Nashua noise: Citizens should decide

The City of Nashua made news, and noise, in a couple of respects last week. One had the local politicians in an uproar because a tax cap protecting citizens was reinstated by the Legislature. The other had some citizens, and police, concerned about letting City Hall, rather than Concord, dec…