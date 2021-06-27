Gov. Charlie Baker proposes giving Massachusetts consumers two whole months of freedom from that state’s 6.5 percent sales tax. Atta boy, Charlie. Only 10 more months and you will be where New Hampshire is (and always has been): sales-tax free.
The liberals who run the Bay State legislature were aghast at the Republican governor’s modest proposal. Some fainted dead away at the thought of returning taxpayer revenue (of which the state has a surplus) to the taxpayers. They called it a “political gimmick” that merely extends the two-day tax-free holiday that Massachusetts has been granting its peasants for several years. Either option reminds those consumers that for a few gallons of highly-taxed gasoline, they can shop in tax-free New Hampshire the year round.
Baker may be hoping that spiking the tax for two whole months would give real relief to businesses that lose significant revenue from that border-hopping. It might. But consumers are unlikely to compress a year’s worth of shopping into just two months.
We hope Gov. Chris Sununu will follow former Gov. John Lynch’s example and promote the New Hampshire Advantage during these tax “holidays” whatever their length. We would suggest Sununu do so through some Massachusetts media advertising. This would have the added benefit of irritating his New Hampshire foes. Every time the governor makes an effective pitch for the Granite State, they cringe.