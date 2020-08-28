Incoming Palace Theatre board chair Jennifer Parent (a smart choice, by the way) makes a good point about the Palace and other Manchester entities taking the COVID-19 pandemic in stride.
How? Well, finding new ways to cooperate and innovate for one thing. The Palace and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, for example, have found a way to make good use of the Delta Dental Stadium work as an entertainment venue even with minor league baseball on forced hiatus.
Their “Socially Distanced Concert Series” has been presenting outdoor concerts including tonight (weather permitting) and continuing through Sept. 12. Center field becomes the stage with seating either in the outfield grass or in the stands.
The scheduled acts include hometown (and nationally successful) Recycled Percussion, and tributes to ABBA, Elton John, and The Beatles. The series ends with a Queen tribute band on Sept. 12.
A separate show featuring country music star Craig Morgan is set for the stadium Sept. 25. Details and ticket info are available at NHFisherCats.com and at Palacetheatre.org, where you can also find information about upcoming shows at the Palace and nearby Rex Theatre.
The Fisher Cats have worked with other city groups as well. It has hosted several graduations as well as this newspaper’s 40 Under Forty event earlier this year.
The point being that, as Jennifer Parent tells us, working together can go a long way in these most uncertain times. Perhaps the politicians ought to try it.