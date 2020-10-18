Barrett shone: Unscathed by broken process

One good piece of news amongst all the depressing items last week came in the U.S. Senate confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett. The bottom line is that Judge Barrett is one bright legal mind who has not only the intellect but also the intestinal fortitude to persevere in the many legal challenges that will come before the U.S. Supreme Court in the years ahead.

A woman who has raised seven children while excelling at jobs as a law professor and as a judge was not likely to be bothered at all by the prattling and diatribes of bloviating senators during her long days at the confirmation table.

She had the patience not just of Job but also of mom during this political theater. On the few occasions when she was asked serious and relevant questions (not including who in her house does the family laundry), her answers made it clear that this is one smart and savvy individual who will add value to the highest court in the land for a long time to come, God willing.

The political process that now defines and decides court appointments may have slipped too far into farce ever to recover, but we can at least take comfort one more good judge will apparently make it through.

