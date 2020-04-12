Leave it to creative (and hungry) folks in the Mount Washington Valley to find ways around some of the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has posed. Clay Groves of Conway brought back barter, for batter.

Last Sunday, we featured correspondent John Koziol’s piece on Groves and the way he came to secure the flour he needed to make the banana bread he wanted.

Groves had the bananas and he had more than enough eggs. So he set up a Facebook group page indicating his willingness to trade eggs for flour. He said he thought that might attract a couple of dozen like-minded souls.

He was wrong. MWV Covid-19 / CoronaVirus Barter and Trade on Facebook has more than 2,500 members (and counting).

Turns out that the new reality has made money scarce and trips to the store a concern so swapping something you have in abundance for something you need is a bit contagious. And perhaps a bit of fun as well.

People are trading hand sanitizer, toilet paper, as well as services like floor tiling and gardening and tutoring. Groves’ group is self-limited to a 25-mile radius around Conway but people in other parts of the country are contacting him for advice.

Perhaps Groves could speak to the folks in Washington whose inside-the-box thinking on problem-solving is strictly limited to throwing money around as if it grew on trees.

Correction

Convict Terrance Perkins of Chocorua, ordered sent to home confinement due to COVID-19 concerns, remains jailed pending release details. A Wednesday editorial misstated his status.

Bad prisoner release: Is this the epidemic standard?

One of the many public safety questions that arises from our current pandemic is what to do with criminals behind bars. Letting them all go free is one plan. We would rank it just a tad ahead of arming them on their way out the prison door.

Dr. James Tenn, RIP: He left Manchester a better place
Anyone who knew or knew of Manchester Dr. James Tenn and his family is feeling a sadness today that is softened by a smile. Dr. Tenn, 88, died last weekend. His love for family and his devotion to his adopted city, his patients, and his profession will cause many to smile even as they mourn.

World day of prayer: Easter Sunday would be a good date

Friend and sometime opinion contributor Jack Falvey notes that upwards of 90% of the people on earth are said to believe in a higher power. He suggests that we all pick a day to ask that higher power to give everyone a helping hand in this troubled time.

Governor's golf plan: Taking things one step at a time

Gov. Chris Sununu seems somehow to have survived his recent brush with death in which he ordered the closure of hair salons as being not an essential service in these troubled times. The man has a mother, wife and several sisters and yet he lives.

About April vacation: Asking parents, teachers? How novel!

Some New Hampshire school districts are considering canceling the traditional week-long April vacation. Others (like Merrimack) already have done so. We have our own view on the subject, but one thing we really like is that some districts have sought community input, particularly parents, be…

Other perilous times: Manchester has been through a few

The news and our own experiences tell us that we are living in uncertain times like none other in American history. It is true that the coronavirus pandemic and state and national government responses to it, as well as those of the general public, are drastic and extreme.

Information, please: Paying attention requires facts

The town of Washington has had one of its 1,200 residents test positive for COVID-19. The person was in the hospital last week. Someone at the South Broadway Honey Dew Donut shop in Salem for hours at a time on the mornings of March 17-19 also tested positive. A third person with the virus w…