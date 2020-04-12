Leave it to creative (and hungry) folks in the Mount Washington Valley to find ways around some of the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has posed. Clay Groves of Conway brought back barter, for batter.
Last Sunday, we featured correspondent John Koziol’s piece on Groves and the way he came to secure the flour he needed to make the banana bread he wanted.
Groves had the bananas and he had more than enough eggs. So he set up a Facebook group page indicating his willingness to trade eggs for flour. He said he thought that might attract a couple of dozen like-minded souls.
He was wrong. MWV Covid-19 / CoronaVirus Barter and Trade on Facebook has more than 2,500 members (and counting).
Turns out that the new reality has made money scarce and trips to the store a concern so swapping something you have in abundance for something you need is a bit contagious. And perhaps a bit of fun as well.
People are trading hand sanitizer, toilet paper, as well as services like floor tiling and gardening and tutoring. Groves’ group is self-limited to a 25-mile radius around Conway but people in other parts of the country are contacting him for advice.
Perhaps Groves could speak to the folks in Washington whose inside-the-box thinking on problem-solving is strictly limited to throwing money around as if it grew on trees.