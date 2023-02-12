New Hampshire public schools and the public at large should not be catering to children who are confused about which sex they are.
We sympathize with such kids and their parents but their issues, perceived or real, should not be driving the train when it comes to school bathrooms.
Boys should use the boys’ bathrooms. Girls should use the girls facilities. The same should apply to locker rooms. If some teachers or school administrators think “trans” students should be able to choose a bathroom based on how they “identify,” then those adults should let that student use the teachers bathroom.
It is an unnecessary and expensive choice for schools (and taxpayers) to have to install separate facilities for those “non-conforming” students. If such a student has to “wait” to use the adult bathroom, so be it. Kids wait all the time.
House Bill 104, sponsored buy Rep. Michael Moffett, R-Loudon, states that “all multi-stall bathrooms and locker rooms in all New Hampshire public schools and chartered public schools for elementary, middle, and high school pupils shall be same sex.”
Moffett concedes that the need for such legislation would have perplexed folks back in the 1970s. “But back then,” he testified, “boys were boys and girls were girls. Today in 2023, things are more complicated.”
They need not be complicated but are made so by those like Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham. In opposing another bill on the subject, Smith dismissed those who wish to maintain male and female facilities as “living with values from the Victorian era rather than values of today.”
Some values need not change or be abandoned, no matter the year.
The state of the union is strong, said President Joe Biden in his Tuesday night address. That may be true in some respects. It was definitely not true in the rude and raucous behavior of some members of the Congress in the chamber.
State Sen. Sharon Carson of Londonderry is on the right track in wanting to close what appears to be a loophole in child day care rules regarding corporal punishment. Outside of a parent or guardian, corporal punishment has no place.
New Hampshire’s housing shortage is real, to be sure, and attention is and must be paid to it. Some efforts, such as a state housing appeals board, are steps in the right direction. Others, however, go too far the wrong way and could be ruinous to our state’s character.