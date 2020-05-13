As New Hampshire this week puts a toe into the water (but not on the beach) of reopening for business, the tendency for a lot of us is going to be to forget the practices that the medical experts have been preaching. That’s natural but potentially hazardous.

A successful vaccine for COVID-19 appears to be months and months off. Neither the state nor the country can afford to be largely closed for business and education until then. But neither can we afford to have our healthcare system overrun as was New York City’s.

No one wants to see our parents or grandparents, the groups most vulnerable to the virus, mowed down in their own homes or in nursing homes because the rest of us were careless and forgot what it has taken to “flatten the curve.”

Wearing protective masks is not exactly heavy lifting. Maintaining six feet of space between you and the next guy can be a bit more difficult but we can manage it.

Not everyone will make the effort, of course. Already the news is filled with pictures of large crowds mingling in close quarters around the country. There is always that element. But that should not, and must not, stop the rest of us from doing what we can to tamp down this contagion.

What's with bonus pay? $300 weekly for first responders

We have given Gov. Chris Sununu high marks for how he has handled the many challenges that this COVID-19 pandemic has handed him. We don’t think any state’s chief executive officer was or could be prepared for this contagion and its effects. Sununu has acquitted himself well.

NH has some new rules: Caution more important than ever

Agree with them or not, the new COVID-19 guidelines issued Friday to begin to slowly return New Hampshire to some semblance of “normal” are the product of considerable thought and effort by a pretty broad range of interested parties as well as some limited input from the general public.

It's back to class: Here's a tip for some good content

Manchester and other school districts that took a break from their distance learning are back in class this week. Teachers looking for interesting and added content may want to avail themselves of an offer from the New England First Amendment Coalition.

Your COVID-19 info: Upending the rules on health privacy

Agree or not with the state’s decision to share personal health information during the COVID-19 crisis, it is good for the public to be aware of the policy. To our knowledge, however, it wasn’t publicized by state officials. It became public after a Seacoastonline.com article picked up on it…

The NH Tax Twins: Now is not time for business hikes

We don’t know how, but it appears that Gov. Chris Sununu may have put Democrats Andru Volinsky and Dan Feltes on his payroll. Either that, or the poor fellows have been swallowing President Trump’s medical advice on coronavirus treatments.