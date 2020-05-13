As New Hampshire this week puts a toe into the water (but not on the beach) of reopening for business, the tendency for a lot of us is going to be to forget the practices that the medical experts have been preaching. That’s natural but potentially hazardous.
A successful vaccine for COVID-19 appears to be months and months off. Neither the state nor the country can afford to be largely closed for business and education until then. But neither can we afford to have our healthcare system overrun as was New York City’s.
No one wants to see our parents or grandparents, the groups most vulnerable to the virus, mowed down in their own homes or in nursing homes because the rest of us were careless and forgot what it has taken to “flatten the curve.”
Wearing protective masks is not exactly heavy lifting. Maintaining six feet of space between you and the next guy can be a bit more difficult but we can manage it.
Not everyone will make the effort, of course. Already the news is filled with pictures of large crowds mingling in close quarters around the country. There is always that element. But that should not, and must not, stop the rest of us from doing what we can to tamp down this contagion.