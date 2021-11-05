It seems that no one involved with the great Bedford Ballot Bumble covered themselves with glory in the matter. That includes the state Attorney General and Secretary of State offices as well as Bedford officials.
The AG’s office may be right when it says it “never instructed” Bedford officials not to tell anyone about the discovery of 190 absentee ballots, a discovery made too late for the votes to count in the November 2020 election. It says it wouldn’t have done so because that “is at odds with our standard instruction to individuals involved in election investigations.”
Conveniently, the AG’s statement doesn’t say what is its “standard instruction.”
But when the state’s top law enforcement office tells you that it won’t be making any public statement until it has investigated the matter and knows what has occurred, you as a local are probably going to think twice before saying anything. Incidentally, it appears that a full year later no one yet knows for sure what happened, other than that a box full of completed ballots was misplaced. By the time it was found, the elections and recounts were over and state law prevented the late ballots from counting. But according to the AG, the Secretary of State’s office determined that these votes would not have changed the results in any race.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State William Gardner says he personally was never informed of the missing ballots. Gardner may want to have a little chat with his staff.
All of this is a great way to feed the fevered minds of “big steal” conspiracy theorists.
Errors can and do take place in the voting process but there is no excuse for the public to be kept in the dark about them. The closed-mouth practices of the Attorney General’s office have often deprived the public of pertinent information in a timely manner. In a further insult to the public’s intelligence, the AG’s office says it actually further delayed releasing its report, once complete, so as not to have “questions” raised before a special House election in Bedford last September. Oh, and there are no questions now?
The AG (it was Gordon MacDonald at the time), Secretary of State Gardner, and Bedford’s election officials could have and should have issued a joint statement last November, noting that the ballots had been found too late to be counted and would not have changed any result, but that all parties would work to resolve the matter.
By the way, those votes should still be released. Bedford still has a right to know how many votes were actually cast in its elections.